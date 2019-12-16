Up to AU$60,000 scholarships to study in regional Australia

UQ’s Master of Agricultural Science is one of 13 programmes at UQ’s Gatton campus available under the Destination Australia scholarship.

Ever wanted to study in Australia, but didn’t think it was possible? Here’s your chance.

The Australian Government has opened up applications for the Destination Australia scholarship programme, helping international students study in regional Australia.

40 scholarships of AUD$15,000 per year for four years are on offer, supporting study and living expenses associated with studying a variety of qualifications – from Bachelor’s to Master’s degrees – at regional campuses of eligible tertiary education providers.

Executive Dean of Science at The University of Queensland, Professor Melissa Brown, said the new scholarship programme makes it easier than ever for international students to experience regional Australia.

“Studying in Australia is an incredible experience and – with these generous scholarships – students from across the globe can see what it’s like to live in the regions,” she said.

“Regional studying isn’t all bush adventures, breathtaking scenery and wildlife – UQ’s regional Gatton campus is also home to some of the world’s best teaching, learning and research facilities.

“The Gatton campus, located just over an hour’s drive west of busy Brisbane, is a hub of leading agricultural and veterinary science. The campus is also a working farm, with more than 1000 hectares of active livestock grazing, as well as post-harvest facilities and greenhouses. Gatton’s agricultural learning facilities sit against a backdrop of historical homesteads, sporting amenities, and community fruit and vegetable gardens.”

The University of Queensland’s Gatton campus is offering 40 Destination Australia scholarships across 13 different programmes, including the:

“There are so many amazing programmes to choose from,” Professor Brown said.

“And UQ’s School of Agriculture and Food Sciences is ranked first in Australia and fifth in the world, offering knowledge, skills and research in agriculture, agribusiness, food, plants, soils and animals. The UQ School of Veterinary Science is in the world’s top 40, on a purpose-built site with first-rate facilities for teaching and research and access to horses, cattle, pigs and poultry.”

“For international student candidates considering where to study in 2020, all I can say is, don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Applications for the scholarship close on 17 January 2020, so apply now. Applicants must have a full offer for study in an approved programme commencing in 2020, but need not have accepted the offer by the scholarship application deadline. Full application details, terms and conditions for taking advantage of the scholarship at UQ can be found on the Destination Australia Scholarship (International Students) website.

For more information about studying at The University of Queensland, visit the UQ Future Students page.

CRICOS Code 00025B

