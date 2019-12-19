The region’s best celebrate and share HR excellence with Top Employers Institute

As the world of work changes, finding your niche among the host of employment options in the APAC is very challenging. Looking for the next challenge means considering more than bottom-line salaries and benefits. Joining like-minded talented, bright and ambitious people is of high importance, alongside career and skills development.

To get the best talent, companies across the APAC region must set themselves well apart from their competitors to keep the new generation of workers interested and engaged. That involves job-seekers responding to recruitment messages, of course, but finding a place where it’s worth remaining for a long-term commitment is probably a full-time job, as of itself.

Caring for employees and providing environments that nurture, reward creativity, and applaud success is not just a matter of a few HR resources or a well-crafted message on an employer’s website. Retaining skilled staff involves a series of processes from the employer that extends further than procedural changes.

One way to differentiate is looking for Top Employers Institute Certification (represented by the Certification Seal, see below), a clear sign that the company is taking the best guidance and advice on how to attract, and keep, top-quality people.

Those that are making waves as a result of their successes as employers featured at the Asia Pacific region’s Certification Dinner event held in Singapore on December 9. Here, those companies that have made a significant contribution to their people, and the processes that support them, came together to share their success stories, celebrate their accomplishments with other Top Employers and perhaps compare a few experiences their teams picked up on the way.

Sophie Smith, the HR Director in the Asia Pacific for Experian, noted some of the benefits that her company will receive in terms of its own practices. “The best thing about Top Employer accreditation is that we get to benchmark against other employers of talent in the region, which I think is super helpful so that we know where we are leading the way and where we have a little bit more work to do, and where we can take best practice into our organisation, from […] benchmarking activity.”

The sense of improvement that results from being awarded Top Employers Institute recgonition was reiterated by Celine Quek, Vice President & Head of Human Resources of Certified company, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

She said she was “able to share what I learnt in the last year with a bigger group […] What I learnt is that for a lot of these great companies, we have the same objectives. it tells me we are going in the right direction, in Corporate Responsibility, in terms of Diversity and Social Inclusion, as well as in corporate management.”

Any quality employer is aware that its key asset is its workforce, and the celebration of that fact was apparent at the event. The take-home message, therefore, for employees and potential employees, is that organisations with Top Employers Institute Certification are the ones that put people at the heart of their organisation. In today’s more elastic, part-time, freelance or gig-based labour economy, finding ways to keep staff growing and developing is challenging for employers, but these are the guys managing to do just that.

That’s a fact reflected by Renata Janini Dohmen, Head of Human Resources for SAP in APJ. She reiterated the collaborative and networking benefits, too: “It’s always a pleasure to meet HR professionals and get to know how they are serving their businesses and finding solutions to business problems […] It’s a learning opportunity for me, and I absolutely love learning. Besides that, I can bring the practices back home.”

Throughout the Certification Programme, the working atmosphere and environment shift to the mutual good: the employer wins because of its abilities to nurture talented, insightful and positive people, and the employee wins with a stimulating workplace and a career that develops and grows organically.

For those businesses keen to differentiate themselves to new prospects or those looking for new challenges, Top Employers Institute’s Certification Programme is a journey taken to prove commitment to employees. Beginning with a full appraisal of the company’s existing situation, through to maintaining new standards achieved, the certification process is one of continuous improvement for the employer— and recruits or existing staff are those that benefit, too.

To find out more about how your present organisation can join those companies that are standing head-and-shoulders above their competitors, urge your management teams to get in touch Top Employers Institute representatives to take those first steps. And if it’s a new challenge you seek, keep your eyes peeled for Top Employers Certification status— it’s the new gold-standard for people-centric practices.

The conversation about the best employers in the region continues online, and you can join in by using the hashtag #TECD20. Plus, to start your search for the best employers, start with this list of every accredited organisation.