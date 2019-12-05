The best companies around the world know that today, with a rapidly-evolving workforce, there is nothing to gain by resting on their laurels when it comes to recruitment.

Candidates now have expectations from prospective employers that go beyond what’s written on their paycheck. This new wave of digital-native workers is looking for a conscientious culture, and an emphasis on personal development – businesses that don’t lean and flex into new trends will quickly find themselves becoming less relevant in the eyes of those who matter most.

This year, Top Employers Institute has recognized some of the most famous companies in the APAC region (DHL, Tata, Adidas, Sanofi, and SAP, to name just a few) and has supported them to ensure they are carving out a name for themselves as market-leading organizations. But it’s not just a PR exercise to present an attractive face to potential recruits: the companies allied with Top Employers Institute are making the changes necessary to create and retain top talent.

Of course, it’s easy to imagine brands such as those mentioned above require little in the way of proactive talent acquisition– we suppose new recruits would be queuing to add these high-profile employers to their resumés– but that’s not necessarily the case.

No organization today is immune from the pressures of a job-seekers’ market, and the top-flight knows the work never stops in creating a working environment that can secure good talent and allow it to prosper. That involves investment in hiring practices and in developing their employees’ skills and roles.

Top Employers Institute is an independent body specializing in People Practices. It’s devoted to its cause, and with more than 25 years’ experience– and a global community comprising 1,500 organizations representing 6 million employees– to say the group is well-versed in navigating the changing tides of the hiring market is an understatement.

In a previous article, Asian Correspondent shed light on how Top Employers Institute guides its members with the very best people practices to do better in their recruitment. We showed that the path to becoming an accredited Top Employer involves dedication and determination– following an in-depth review of current practices, organizations must demonstrate adherence to continuous improvement and, ultimately, an employee-first culture.

In this article, we meet some of those brands up-close. We find out what becoming Top Employer accredited, and being recognized as the “best of the best” in HR and recruitment, really means to those seeking a change in role, a readjustment in work-life balance, or to help their current employer adopt a more modern approach to keeping their staff in the long term.

For a company to retain a globally-recognized status means sourcing only a premium combination of well-educated and highly-skilled individuals, and that’s no mean feat in competitive marketplaces. A validation from Top Employers Institute makes it clear to employees and applicants that there will be, for instance, a strong culture of training and development, where there’s breathing room to learn new skills.



As employers, those with Top Employers Institute certification are proven to be open to new working methods and the changes in a diverse workforce. Companies like UST Global, the digital technology services company, for example.

“The Top Employer accreditation in five geographies including US, UK, Spain, Mexico and India has helped UST Global attract some of the best minds in the industry, to engage with us in our organization’s stated mission of “transforming lives”. The path toward the certification itself and the insights from Top Employers Institute have also helped reinforce the need to focus on matters of importance and relevance today including diversity & inclusion, talent readiness for the digital transformation age, adaptive systems for constantly changing needs and priorities of the millennial workforce,” said UST Global’s Human Resources Director Global, Jude James.

The Top Employers Institute Certification is the first step to revealing an organization’s true potential to candidates, and with people the real driving force of the entire outfit, optimizing this translates to a lot more than just having a team of talented and motivated individuals. At the root of the world’s best companies is a legacy of stellar talent management, and Top Employers Institute knows that starts at the hiring table and continues along every employee’s career.

Being the first step, however, means just that. Top Employers Institute is for employers that know they can never stand still, where retaining talent is not a set of guidelines– published and not acted on– but a process of continual observation, enhancement and pro-active measures to increase their staff’s value and development.

After a hugely successful 2019, Top Employers Institute will be announcing the names of 2020’s Top Employers on 9th December. To learn how your company could get to be among the list of top-ranking employers in the year to come, learn how to begin down the path to certification, today.