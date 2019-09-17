Chinese official to visit US to prepare for trade talks

Workers prepare a container at the port in Qingdao, China's eastern Shandong province, on January 14, 2019. China's global trade volume rose last year but its surplus fell again as its imports outpaced its exports, official data released on January 14 showed amid a bruising trade war with the United States. Source: STR/AFP

A Chinese vice finance minister will visit the United States on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for trade talks next month, state media said.

The United States and China have been embroiled in a bruising trade war for more than a year but they have eased off some of their tit-for-tat tariffs ahead of negotiations in October.

The official Xinhua news agency said vice finance minister Liao Min will lead a delegation visiting the United States on Wednesday to “pave the way” for the higher level talks.

Vice Premier Liu He has acted as President Xi Jinping’s pointman in the trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Last week, China said it would spare some US products, including major items such as soybeans and pork, from additional tariffs while US President Donald Trump delayed an increase in punitive duties on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods for two weeks, until October 15.

