Veteran female Indian politician Sushma Swaraj is dead: Modi

INDIA's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, one of her country's best-known female politicians, has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday. Source: Money SHARMA / AFP

INDIA’s former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, one of her country’s best-known female politicians, has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday.

Swaraj had been beset by poor health but served as foreign minister for five years until Modi replaced her with S. Jaishankar during a cabinet shuffle in May.

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

“India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration”, he said, calling her death “a personal loss”.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Press Trust of India said Swaraj, 67, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) late Tuesday after a heart attack.

In 2016 she underwent a kidney transplant.

Swaraj was the most senior female leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). © Agence France-Presse