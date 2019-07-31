US, Chinese trade negotiators to meet again in September: Xinhua

US and Chinese trade negotiators have agreed to meet again in the United States in September. Source: Shuttrstock

US and Chinese trade negotiators agreed to meet again in the United States in September after holding “frank, highly efficient and constructive” talks in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He in the Chinese financial hub for the first face-to-face negotiations since a trade war truce was declared last month.

“The two sides conducted frank, highly efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges on major issues of common interest in the economic and trade field,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Negotiators also discussed “the issue of China increasing its purchases of US agricultural products according to its domestic needs” and the US creating “favourable conditions for these purchases”, Xinhua said.

SEE ALSO: US ‘pressure’ tactic on WTO will fail: China state media

Shortly after the US negotiators arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump lambasted China on Twitter, accusing Beijing of not buying agricultural products as it was supposed to do.

Trump also warned China against waiting until the November 2020 US presidential election to make a deal because “if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now … or no deal at all”. © Agence France-Presse