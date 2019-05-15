Escalating Sri Lankan anti-Muslim riots claim first life

A damaged auto rickshaw vehicle is pictured on its side after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019, north of the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. A Sri Lankan province north of the capital was under indefinite curfew on May 14 after the first death in anti-Muslim riots in the wake of the Easter terror attacks, police said. Source: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP

SRI Lanka announced Tuesday a curfew for a second straight night after a man was killed by sword-wielding rioters in an escalating anti-Muslim backlash following the Easter terror attacks.

Violence broke out late Monday, three weeks after Islamist extremist bombings killed 258 people, with rampaging mobs carrying out arson attacks and 2,000 people vandalising a mosque, witnesses said.

Police announced another nationwide curfew for a second night to try and stop the violence, beginning at 9:00 pm (15:30 GMT).

The curfew had been in place all day in North-Western Province (NWP), where police said a 45-year-old Muslim man was slaughtered in his carpentry shop late Monday by a crowd carrying swords.

Fauzul Ameen was buried Tuesday at a Muslim cemetery in Nattandiya under tight security. Heavily armed troops and police backed by armoured personnel carriers guarded a service attended by around 100 people.

Police said Tuesday that just over 80 people had been arrested including Amith Weerasinghe, a man from Sri Lanka’s majority Buddhist Sinhalese community on bail for his role in similar riots in March last year.

The suspects were being held under emergency laws and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights under which convicts could be jailed up to 10 years.

Elsewhere in NWP, north of Colombo, attackers outnumbering police and security forces set fire to Muslim-owned shops, vandalised homes and smashed windows, furniture and fittings inside several mosques.

In the adjoining Gampaha district, men on motorbikes led arson attacks in the town of Minuwangoda, 45 kilometres (30 miles) north of Colombo, local residents told AFP.

“They were from out of town,” an owner of an electronic goods store told AFP by telephone.

“After they started smashing Muslim shops and throwing petrol bombs, the locals joined in.”

‘Police did nothing’

He said police and security forces appeared to be overwhelmed and that by the time troops fired in the air to disperse the mobs it was too late.

A pasta factory owned by a Muslim businessman burned to the ground after unidentified attackers threw burning tyres inside.

“Police and security forces also did not do anything to put out the fire,” the owner of Diamond Pasta, Ashraf Jifthy, told AFP by telephone. “Three of my Muslim workers were injured while trying to escape from the burning factory.”

In the NWP, attackers have systematically targeted mosques for two days, local clerics told AFP. In the town of Kinyama, two mosques were smashed as outnumbered armed police and troops stood by.

“About 2,000 people surrounded our mosque and smashed everything inside, even the bathroom fittings,” cleric M.I.M. Siddeeque told AFP by telephone from the curfew-bound town of Bingiriya.

Video footage of the unrest showed burning shops as mobs armed with sticks and stones roamed the streets attacking Muslim-owned shops.

“Security forces are assisting police who have been ordered to use maximum force to contain the violence,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Politically orchestrated?

Political commentator Victor Ivan suggested that the violence was politically orchestrated.

“The opposition feels that they can gain when there is instability and the government appears to be weak,” Ivan told AFP. “There is evidence of junior level opposition figures instigating communal violence.”

He said the political establishment, including the opposition, had failed to provide leadership and restore confidence after the April 21 attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

In an address to the nation on Monday night, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the unrest would hinder investigations into the attacks that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

In a separate TV address, police chief Chandana Wickramaratne warned of stern action against rioters, and said that constables have been issued orders to use maximum force.

The attacks came during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims make up around 10 percent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka’s population, and Christians about 7.6 percent.

A state of emergency has been in place since the bombings and security forces have been given sweeping powers to detain suspects.

Internet service providers said the telecoms regulator on Tuesday extended a social media ban to Twitter. Earlier, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram had been blocked to prevent the spread of messages inciting violence.

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara was among those to call for calm, earlier tweeting: “STOP. BREATHE. THINK. OPEN YOUR EYES. If we lose ourselves in violence, racism, thuggery and hatred we lose our country.”

