Best career paths to Australia revealed

Australia is looking to bring more trained scientists and mathematicians to its shores, according to the Australian Government, who recently updated their list of in-demand skilled occupations for migration.

The latest version of Australia’s Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL) has been released by the Australian Department of Jobs and Small Businesses. The updated listed includes a broad range of occupations within science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

This is a great opportunity for anyone trained in the fields of agriculture, chemistry, food technology and marine biology, all of which are on the list.

Ranked in the world’s top 50, the University of Queensland (UQ), is one of Australia’s largest and most successful science groupings.

Offering over 40 programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, UQ is a great option for anyone looking to study science.

UQ offers a Master of Biotechnology, accredited by the US Council of Graduate Schools (Washington DC) as Professional Science Masters programs.

For those looking for a career in the environmental or agricultural sciences, UQ is ranked number one in Australia for these disciplines and 11th and 17th internationally.

UQ’s Bachelor of Science is also popular, with 26 majors to choose from, giving graduates the flexibility to apply their skills across a range of occupations and careers.

This is complemented by cutting-edge postgraduate disciplines, including UQ’s Master of Quantum Technology and Master of Science – perfect platforms to jumpstart your employment prospects.

