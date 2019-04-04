Singapore to invest over $6 billion in booming tourism industry

THE skyscraper-filled island city-state of Singapore may be relatively insignificant when it comes to its size as compared to other Southeast Asian destination but it welcomes at least 1.1 million tourist arrivals from both business and leisure travelers monthly.

This is because it is a thriving economic and business hub, and it boasts sights, sounds, and a plethora of activities from luxury experiences to its humble hawker food culture. It is without a doubt that tourism is a major industry and contributor to the Singaporean economy.

And the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry is ramping up efforts to keep them coming.

The ministry announced it will be investing a whopping total of SGD9 billion (US$6.66 billion) in its tourism. This includes the construction of a fourth tower at the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the expansion of resorts owned by Genting on Sentosa island.

For the uninitiated, Marina Bay Sands is an integrated resort owned by as Vegas Sands Corp Chairman and CEO Sheldon G. Adelson and a premier entertainment destination with its vibrant diversity of attractions.

It screams luxury with its floor-to-ceiling windows offering magnificent views of Singapore’s glittering city district and is home to the world’s highest and longest infinity pool with its unrivaled panoramic views.

Last year, it was very prominently featured in the top-grossing romantic comedy flick, Crazy Rich Asians.

Other enhancements are also being planned for the island’s top tourist attractions. The Genting Singapore-owned Universal Studios Singapore located within Resorts World Sentosa will see two new attractions added to its already impressive portfolio.

Universal Studios Singapore is the second Universal Studios theme park to open in Asia (Japan being the first) and the first in Southeast Asia. Currently, the theme park features 28 rides, shows, and attractions in seven themed zones.

But it will soon see a major change which will expand the park by more than 40 acres and the addition of two of Universal’s biggest theme park franchises: Minion Park and Super Nintendo World.

Super Nintendo World is also currently being added to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka and Universal Studios Hollywood in the US. Plans are currently underway to construct the video game-themed land in Universal Orlando.

Resorts World at Sentosa will also triple the size of its SEA Aquarium, home to 100,000 marine animals of more than 1,000 species, and it will be rebranded as Singapore Oceanarium.

Two new hotels with an additional 1,100 rooms for resort visitors will be added as well.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.