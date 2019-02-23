What’s the Number One Rule When Travelling Overseas?

I remember as a kid telling my parents that I wanted to travel the world. My siblings and I would play games outside and pretend we were in different parts of the world. One day we were in Australia, then the next day, we were in Mexico. We had the time of our lives pretending we were someone new in a new place changing the world. Of course, much of this was a child’s imagination, but finding out that we had the opportunity to go to Japan, you could imagine my excitement. I was so pumped and I know I was not the only one!! So, at 12:40 am, when we left Canada, I was ready to have the time of my life with some of my favorite people.

Sometimes travelling can be difficult, especially when you experience Jet Leg. Every time I travel, I hear my father’s voice in head explaining the rules of Jet Leg. The number one rule is DON’T NAP! We travelled for 24 hours so, when we arrived in Osaka, Japan at 11:30am, we were exhausted. Although we were tired, we had the free time to experience the area around our hotel. To not break the don’t nap rule, many of us went out to find lunch. We went to this underground area of the city. Many of us were amazed at the underground system in Japan. It was like there was an entire city underground, which was the system we used during our stay in Osaka. A group of us found a really cool restaurant in an underground mall area. This was are first taste of Japanese food and let me say “OH MY GOODNESS!!” It was amazing! I had some tempura and dumplings. It was one of my favorite meals and my friends agreed.

After some homework time in the hotel, we all went out for dinner. It was another amazing meal. We had some REAL sushi and some mochi ice cream. After dinner, we went to the sky tree. The sky tree is not a tree. I am not sure why it has that name, but it was beautiful. The sky tree is a big building that gives you a view of Osaka. Many of us were really tired because of Jet leg, but after seeing the view, none of us could think of sleeping. The view of Osaka at night was so beautiful; we could see all the lights. Today, gave me so much love for Osaka and I cannot wait to experience more of these amazing meals and beautiful locations!