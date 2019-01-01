What was the world talking about in 2018?

France's players lift the Fifa World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Source: Jewel Samad/AFP

THE year has finally come to a close. It’s been an action-packed 12 months with some notable highs and crushing lows.

Politics saw the opening up of North Korea, Malaysia’s historic elections, and of course the ongoing saga of the Trump presidency.

Hollywood finally proved that actors of colour have global appeal with Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther smashing records.

The ultimate Queen of Sports, Serena Williams, returned to the court and July saw France cruise to victory in the FIFA World Cup.

Of all the countless events that took place, what was it that captured the world’s attention? In a world more connected than ever, what were people talking about?

Here are the top 5 searches globally on Google in 2018:

Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

1. World Cup

Being a global event, it’s perhaps not surprising to see the FIFA World Cup in the top spot this year.

Beginning in June and ending with the July 15 final, the Russia-hosted tournament was the most expensive ever, costing an estimated US$14.2 billion.

France were the eventual champions, but people across the world stayed tuned to cheer on their team, making this the top spot.

2. Avicii

Tim Bergling, known professionally as Avicii, was a Swedish DJ and record producer who committed suicide in April.

The news was met with an outpouring of grief from his fans and music lovers the world over. Even Eric Clapton created an EDM-inspired version of “Jingle Bells” in honour of the late musician.

3. Mac Miller

Sadly staying with the theme of death, American rapper Mac Miller became one of the most searched phrases after his suicide in September.

His fifth studio album, Swimming, was released just a month before his death. It received rave reviews, debuting at number three on the Billboard Top 200, and has since been nominated for a Grammy Award.

4. Stan Lee

The legendary Stan Lee, known as the man behind the almighty Marvel Universe, passed away in November at the age of 95.

Seeing the human side of superhero stories, Lee captured the imagination of millions. His iconic characters would eventually go on to become the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time with the Avengers.

5. Black Panther

Convincingly silencing all critics, this blockbuster proved universally popular with cinema-goers across the world.

It became the ninth highest-grossing film of all time with over US$1.35 billion worldwide, breaking numerous box office records including the highest-grossing film by a black director.

The movie was of particular significance as it was the first Marvel film with an almost entirely black cast.