Trinity Western University’s Vice President Dr. Philip Laird (also Professor of Psychology at TWU) recently visited Nepal. Dr. Laird has met over 130 educators from the capital – Kathmandu where he shared information on Canadian culture, people and education systems. Many educators were very happy to hear Dr. Laird’s presentation. The largest state media also interviewed Dr. Laird right after the conference.

https://youtu.be/ExJ8kqkWdfE Video can’t be loaded: A Talk with Dr Philip Laird, Vice President of Trinity Western University Chanda (https://youtu.be/ExJ8kqkWdfE)