This mall is giving away a luxury condo unit for free

An artist impression of a living room in the Royal Richmond Gold condominium in Kuching, Sarawak. Source: Facebook

ONE shopping centre in Malaysia appears to be bent on doing something that no other mall “has ever done”.

As part of a promotional campaign CityONE Megamall in Kuching, the capital Sarawak in Borneo, is giving customers a chance to win a two-room condominium unit valued at RM450,000 (US$108,000).

According to the Borneo Post, the mall’s advertising and promotions manager Fiona Cosmas Meludu said the customers can take part in the “Spend and Win” contest by merely spending a minimum of RM100 (US$24).

She said the contest, which runs from Jan 1 until June 30 will see one lucky winner take the keys to the condominium unit at Royal Richmond Gold.

“We want to show our appreciation to customers who have stuck with us through thick and thin, and continue to believe in us,” she was quoted as saying after launching the contest.

Situated in the affluent Richmond Hill neighbourhood, The Royal Richmond Gold condominium is one of the latest developments released by Kenbest Sdn Bhd, the developer of CityONE Megamall.

The mall has also announced a sofa set, a Honda Wave motorcycle and a Gintell massage chair among other consolation prizes.

The mall listed Metrojaya, senQ, Mummycare, Jon Pharmacy, Golden Screen Cinema (GSC), dreamtown, Scentiment, Sharing Too, as among the participating outlets where customers could spend to take part in the contest.

Fiona said the winning entries of the contest will be announced on Feb 23, April 27, while the final draw for the grand prize will be on July 6.

The contest comes after a tragedy struck the mall in December when a gas explosion near the mall’s centre court left three workers dead and dozens of customers injured.

The mall had pledged to provide financial assistance to the victims and their immediate families, said its owner Stephen Long Tine Chung.

“We are very sad, very grieved over this incident where we lost three lives. Now what I can do is take care of their welfare,” he said in December.

Long, who is also the director of Kenbest Sdn Bhd that manages the mall, said the explosion occurred while the workers were applying the final touches to a restaurant due to open the next day.

“Many of them were so excited, yet one explosion changed everything.”