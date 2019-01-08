These property buyers were treated to a luxury cruise

(File) The owners were treated to a four-day cruise on the Star Cruises' SuperStar Gemini. Source: Shutterstock

BUYING property could mean having to cut back on some expenses such as holidays, but some 1,000 homemakers in Malaysia have shown how they managed to get the best of both.

The owners of the City of Dreams service apartments in Tanjung Tokong, in the northern state of Penang, were treated to a four-day cruise on the Star Cruises’ SuperStar Gemini, as part of an appreciation gesture by the developer, according to The Star.

Ewein Bhd, took the owners of the City of Dreams units for a round trip from Penang to Port Klang, which is near 400kms south. To top it all off, the group also travelled to the paradise island Langkawi.

SEE ALSO: This mall is giving away a luxury condo unit for free

Ewein Bhd president and managing director Ewe Swee Kheng was quoted as saying that the company had a “great” year in 2018 and were thankful to their customers for the support.

“We are honoured that our maiden project received great response in the market,” he said.

Unfortunately, the trip included a stopover in Phuket, Thailand, but the highlight had to be cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

“The stop will allow them to disembark and do some sightseeing,” he said.

The City of Dreams is an upcoming development of freehold luxury service apartment suites at Bandar Seri Tanjung Pinang, Lengkok Endau, Tanjung Tokong, Penang.

The residential units come with sizes ranging from 1,000 sq ft onwards and are equipped with kitchen accessories.

Residents are also promised a wide range of luxury facilities such as private lifts, private lobby, yacht services, Rolls Royce limousine, a private bowling alley, private cinema, sky lounge, sky pool, among others.

Penang City of Dreams’ units sell from RM1.7 million (US$413,000) to RM2.4 million (US$583,000)

Penang’s Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin lauded the company for its “good” and “creative” effort to promote tourism and the economy through the inaugural cruise.

SEE ALSO: Why luxury condos in Manila are in high demand

“The tourism sector is one of Penang’s main economic contributor and it has been doing very well each year,” Yeoh said

“We hope the passengers will enjoy the vacation and remember to touch down in Penang to explore more.”

While out on the cruise, which stretched for four days and three nights, passengers were treated to buffet spread, stage shows, performances and cruise facilities.

The report in the Star said the cruise tour ended on Sunday.