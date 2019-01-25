Successful TWU Promotion and Training Trip to India Concluded

Dr. Philip Laird’s 10th visit to India has come to a successful conclusion after travelling to nine cities in seven days. The Vice Provost of TWU started the flight from Vancouver to Delhi on January 19th. Shortly after the arrival on the same day, without any rests, a flight was scheduled to fly from the capital of India to Chandigarh where he met over 100 educators and provided great information about TWU and its programs. Then, on the following day, Dr. Laird and his team started another trip starting at the middle of the night, and spent over 8 hours in the car driving from Jalandhar, Ludhiana to Delhi! Everyone in the car was very tired but no one complained, the working spirit was so high that Dr. Laird probably only had about 4 hours of sleep. Once arriving in Delhi on the seemingly never-ending Indian high way by car on 20th, Dr. Laird and the team took a delayed flight to Ahmedabad (by this time he had travelled to 4 cities already). The local education partners in Ahmedabad were thrilled to see him and arranged a large gathering of people to hear him talking about Canada and its education systems. After a warm reception and positive response from friends in India after the seminar, Dr. Laird hurried back to the city’s airport and took a flight from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. The hectic schedule obviously was not an issue at all to a baseball coach who always has a passion in helping kids excel at sports and often have to exercises on the field when coaching. The excises really paid off in India when faced with demanding requests on energy, clarity and concentration of someone’s mind and body.

Again, Hyderabad on January 21st was another great success. The Metropolitan Indian city is strategic for the University to position because there are huge interests and demands for TWU’s graduate programs and science programs where Dr. Laird has been keenly emphasizing on promoting. The education agents couldn’t stop coming to Dr. Laird for questions and handshakes, and tell Dr. Laird how excited they are to be able to work with TWU in the future.

Dear readers, if you haven’t had enough of the crazy trips so far, guess where Dr. Laird traveled next? He made a plan to fly from Hyderabad to Delhi and then to Kathmandu – the capital city of Nepal. He received information from close connections in India that the Nepal market is very similar to the Indian market, so it is important to start making appearances in that country. What a right move in globalize the University! After arriving in Kathmandu on the 22nd and checking into a local hotel, we were informed that there will be around 70 top local agents will come to the seminar, but when everyone showed up, the numbers of people who came turned to 130 in total! Praise the Lord. The seminar was a great success too, and almost immediately, Dr. Laird and the recruiting team received business proposals from Nepal agents he had met during the seminar. Because the academic credentials and vast experiences in international education, the state media of Nepal made an appointment with Dr. Laird to conduct a TV interview where it was aired to the entire countries. (You can view the TV interview here: https://youtu.be/ExJ8kqkWdfE)

However, the trip didn’t stop for the TWU delegation led by University’s Vice Provost. On 23rd, the team flew from Nepal back to Delhi and visited a very reputable university SGT University where great discussions occurred around a summer short-term program and a FAR centre cooperation model. The program stipulates that SGT’s students take TWU’s first and second year courses at SGT, then transfer to TWU’s third and fourth year undergraduate programs in Corporate Communication, Biotechnology, Computer Science and etc.

What a trip! The delegation team has accomplished so many objectives during this trip thanks to the servant leadership led by Dr. Phil Laird. Most importantly, through the seminars and interactions with educators from around the world, more and more students and educators become to know Trinity Western University’s mission, values and purpose; many places also had much more in-depth knowledge and recognition of TWU’s unique program offerings and well known TWU student experiences. As I am writing the article to report about our trips on the Air Canada plane back to home, Dr. Laird has been tireless working on an agreement that will be signed by TWU and SGT University. I am sure Dr. Laird has a lot more (house) work when return home when he sees his lovely wife and kids. You can view Dr. Laird’s India trip promotional video below: