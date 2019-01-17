Results are out: These are the world’s most punctual airlines

Jetstar Asia is the most punctual low-cost carrier in Asia-Pacific. Source: Ryan Fletcher/ Shutterstock

ONCE AGAIN, Jetstar Asia is the most punctual low-cost carrier (LCC) in Asia-Pacific.

It is also one of the top 10 safest low-cost airlines, according to flight information company OAG’s Punctuality League for 2019.

Jetstar Asia retains its position as the second most punctual in the world at 84.13 percent on-time performance (OTP) behind Brazil’s Azul Airlines (85.21 percent).

OTP is measured by flights arriving and departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

In Singapore, Jetstar Asia is the most punctual airline. In terms of overall performance, Jetstar Asia is the 12th most punctual airline in the world. The report also revealed that Jetstar Asia received a seven-star rating for safety, outpacing all other LCCs in Singapore.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said safety was the airline’s number one priority.

“With more than 600 weekly services operating out of Changi, achieving top marks for punctuality and safety underscores the strength of our systems, processes, and teams in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific ports we fly to,” said Pasupathi.

Meanwhile, OAG’s Punctuality League for 2019 found Hong Kong Airlines was the most punctual carrier in the Asia-Pacific with a 88.11 percent OTP.

This is followed by Bangkok Airlines (87.16 percent), Qantas (85.65 percent) All Nippon (84.43 percent), Jetstar Asia (84.13 percent), Japan Airlines (83.99 percent), Air Astana (83.52 percent) and Singapore Airlines (83.46 percent).

OAG’s Punctuality League is based on 58 million flight records using full-year data from 2018 to create a ranking of the best on-time performance for the world’s largest airlines and airports.

The rankings are shown as tables of the Top 20 airlines worldwide for OTP as well as the Top 20 Mainline airlines and low-cost carriers (LCCs).

