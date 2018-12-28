This family transformed their flat’s living room into a cinema
By @AzimIdrisHybrid

49210808_295338537996198_6102075150864220160_n-940x580

This household installed a projector screen in their living room along with fittings that emulate a movie threatre. Source: Facebook

SO you’re a film buff with a busy work schedule and hardly any time to head to the local theatre for a dose of the latest Hollywood blockbuster or heart-tickling rom-com.

You also live in a mid-sized apartment or flat and crave for the cinematic experience once in a while, or simply want to relive golden classics like the Godfather or Reservoir Dogs. Well, look no further, as this household in Boon Lay — a regular neighbourhood in the West Region of Singapore — has brought the big screen into their living room, thanks to a budget-friendly interior design company.

48383151_295338934662825_6150402281792602112_n

Life-sized Thanos! Source: Facebook

A Facebook post by interior design studio, Jesigns Interior Design, on Wednesday had garnered the attention of many in the city-state, showing a series of pictures of a typical Singaporean flat that was transformed into a complete home theatre.

Despite the limited space in the four-bedroom unit, the company somehow manage to install most of the fittings you would commonly find in cinemas.

48423597_295339027996149_6942431192188715008_n

When not in use, the projector screen is simply drawn up along with the curtains to allow the enjoyment of the sunlight or the view outside.

49019399_295338974662821_2931562131549585408_n

Just before the action begins, the projection screen is rolled down while the popcorn, blue ray disc player, and surround sound system are prepared.

49074703_295338867996165_6232446164420001792_n Within a few minutes, everything is set and off they go for the next one-and-a-half hours of cinematic bliss. The lights could be turned off or dimmed for an even more authentic experience.

48407786_295338757996176_488347415166844928_n

Like so.

49140299_295339254662793_1000973125111775232_n

The kitchen across the hallway also carries a similar vibe.

49138074_295339581329427_6008623285342830592_n

And check out that bedroom!

 