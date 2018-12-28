This family transformed their flat’s living room into a cinema

This household installed a projector screen in their living room along with fittings that emulate a movie threatre. Source: Facebook

SO you’re a film buff with a busy work schedule and hardly any time to head to the local theatre for a dose of the latest Hollywood blockbuster or heart-tickling rom-com.

You also live in a mid-sized apartment or flat and crave for the cinematic experience once in a while, or simply want to relive golden classics like the Godfather or Reservoir Dogs. Well, look no further, as this household in Boon Lay — a regular neighbourhood in the West Region of Singapore — has brought the big screen into their living room, thanks to a budget-friendly interior design company.

A Facebook post by interior design studio, Jesigns Interior Design, on Wednesday had garnered the attention of many in the city-state, showing a series of pictures of a typical Singaporean flat that was transformed into a complete home theatre.

Despite the limited space in the four-bedroom unit, the company somehow manage to install most of the fittings you would commonly find in cinemas.

When not in use, the projector screen is simply drawn up along with the curtains to allow the enjoyment of the sunlight or the view outside.

Just before the action begins, the projection screen is rolled down while the popcorn, blue ray disc player, and surround sound system are prepared.

Within a few minutes, everything is set and off they go for the next one-and-a-half hours of cinematic bliss. The lights could be turned off or dimmed for an even more authentic experience.

Like so.

The kitchen across the hallway also carries a similar vibe.

And check out that bedroom!