JAPAN may be the top choice for travellers in the Asia Pacific, but two other Asian destinations are rising fast as preferred destinations.

According to the Skyscanner APAC Travel Trends 2018 report which covers eight markets – Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand – South Korea and Vietnam are quickly becoming favorites.

South Korea moved from 7th place in 2017 to 5th this year while Vietnam climbed two places to 6th.

Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) revealed that Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand contribute the highest number of travellers to South Korea. Skyscanner has also seen significant growth in flight searches from the same markets, with the addition of the Philippines to KTO’s list.

To add on, Skyscanner revealed Busan (South Korea), Jeju (South Korea), and Nha Trang (Vietnam) recorded the most growth in popularity compared against the major tourist hubs of Seoul (South Korea) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

Busan and Jeju saw a growth of 19 percent and 43 percent in searches respectively.

The bustling port city of Busan also clinched top spot in Lonely Planet’s Best in Asia 2018 list not too long ago.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Tourism Board’s figures show the largest numbers of visitors hail from South Korea China, Japan, and Taiwan. Much of Vietnam’s growth has shifted to Nha Trang and Da Nang, at a record of 152 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Night view of a busy street in Hoi An, Vietnam. Source: Shutterstock

Japan, Thailand, and the US continue to hold the top three spots as the most popular destinations for APAC travelers from 2017 to 2018, with city destinations like Tokyo, Bangkok, and Osaka taking the top spots.

But with numerous travel sales, promotions, and airlines deals, decision-making is becoming more complex for travelers. Five out of eight markets in APAC start their flight search earlier but only make bookings closer to departure.

To add on, APAC demand for business and premium economy seats saw growths of up to 62 percent and 46 percent respectively, with Skyscanner pointing out that reduced fares have encouraged travellers to book more comfortable seats and long-haul flights.

Skyscanner’s APAC Travel Trends 2018 report looks at data from the period of October 2016 to September 2018.

This article was first published on our sister website Travel Wire Asia.