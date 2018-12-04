These are the top 25 business schools in Asia Pacific
Share this on

These are the top 25 business schools in Asia Pacific

By | | @ascorrespondent

shutterstock_1008918319-940x580

China dominates the list of Asia Pacific's best business schools. Source: GP Studio/Shutterstock

IT’S undeniable that a graduate business degree can be a major boost to your career prospects and future earning potential. But where that qualification is from can make all the difference.

Financial Times has released its annual ranking of the top 25 business schools in Asia Pacific to help you identify what degree is the best expenditure of your time and money.

The experts examined each school’s performance across a range of specialties – including the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA, and Master’s in Management (MiM) – to determine the best overall business schools in the region.

While the well-regarded MBA is the most popular business-related graduate degree, it is not the only course of value on offer at these world-class Asian business schools.

SEE ALSO: Ease of doing business: The 3 best & worst in Asia

The Times notes that those schools that have improved most since last year’s rankings are not those that rely solely on the MBA, but those that provide flexibility and variety to fit with the changing demands of today’s students.

Asia Pacific schools are proving more than equipped to rise to this challenge, with applications in the region growing by 8.9 percent this year. That’s faster than anywhere else in the world, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.

China – including Hong Kong – dominates the list, claiming 11 of the top 25 business schools. Top of the ranking is Antai School at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, followed by China Europe International Business School (Ceibs).

Singapore’s National University of Singapore Business School comes in third, with India’s Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, rounding out the top five.

Here is the full ranking of best business schools in Asia Pacific:

2018 Rank 2017 Rank School name Country
1 1 Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai China
2 2 Ceibs China
3 3 National University of Singapore Business School Singapore
4 4 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad India
5 5 HKUST Business School China
6 13 Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian Singapore
7 7 Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore Singapore
8 6 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore India
9 10 University of Hong Kong China
10= 8 Tongji University School of Economics and Management China
10= 11 Melbourne Business School Australia
12 9 CUHK Business School China
13 14 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta India
14 17 Fudan University School of Management China
15 12 University of Sydney Business School Australia
16 Renmin University of China School of Business (RMBS) China
17 16 Indian School of Business India
18 20 AGSM @ UNSW Business School Australia
19 15 Korea University Business School South Korea
20 18 Yonsei University School of Business South Korea
21 19 National Sun Yat-sen University Taiwan
22 Sungkyunkwan University GSB South Korea
23 Peking University: Guanghua China
24 Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business China
25= NUCB Business School Japan
25= Lingnan College at Sun Yat-sen University China

Topics covered: