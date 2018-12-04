These are the top 25 business schools in Asia Pacific

IT’S undeniable that a graduate business degree can be a major boost to your career prospects and future earning potential. But where that qualification is from can make all the difference.

Financial Times has released its annual ranking of the top 25 business schools in Asia Pacific to help you identify what degree is the best expenditure of your time and money.

The experts examined each school’s performance across a range of specialties – including the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA, and Master’s in Management (MiM) – to determine the best overall business schools in the region.

While the well-regarded MBA is the most popular business-related graduate degree, it is not the only course of value on offer at these world-class Asian business schools.

The Times notes that those schools that have improved most since last year’s rankings are not those that rely solely on the MBA, but those that provide flexibility and variety to fit with the changing demands of today’s students.

Asia Pacific schools are proving more than equipped to rise to this challenge, with applications in the region growing by 8.9 percent this year. That’s faster than anywhere else in the world, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.

China – including Hong Kong – dominates the list, claiming 11 of the top 25 business schools. Top of the ranking is Antai School at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, followed by China Europe International Business School (Ceibs).

Singapore’s National University of Singapore Business School comes in third, with India’s Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, rounding out the top five.

Here is the full ranking of best business schools in Asia Pacific: