Property: Best condo developments in Southeast Asia

BUYING real estate is one of the most common and reliable ways to invest your money, whether it’s your first home or purely an investment property.

Sticking to emerging markets often offers higher potential and fast-growing economies increase your chances of a lucrative deal.

Southeast Asia is full of candidates that fit this bill. Southeast Asia’s economy is estimated to grow at a steady pace of 5.3 percent in the next year on the back of resilient domestic demand in many countries.

The building boom has also continued in Southeast Asia unlike other more developed countries, and world class developers have made the region their home for some of their most groundbreaking and impressive developments.

Real estate site PropertyGuru recently sifted through the umpteen new condo developments on offer to give you a shortlist of the very best new condominium’s in Southeast Asia.

1. Golden City by Golden Land Real Estate Development Co. – Yangon, Burma (Myanmar)

Golden City is a US$290 million luxury condominium project which commenced development in March 2014. It is the first completed luxury condominium in Yangon.

Phase 1 of the Golden City project comprised four residential towers and was successfully completed and handed over in December 2016. Phase 2 of the development, is made up of an additional three residential towers, and was completed this year.

2. Stirling Residences by LN Development – Singapore

Stirling Residences is a new condo development in Queeenstown, Singapore. It’s not one of Singapore’s more well-known neighbourhoods but that makes it all the more appealing. As Singapore struggles for space, the desirable areas are reaching further and further from the city centre.

Over time, Singapore has proven its ability to be ever successful in retaining its upward trend in the real estate market, making this a prime investment opportunity.

3. Star Polaris 23 by Peng Huoth Group – Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and its forecast to continue on its upward trajectory. And its real estate market is tied to its upward growth.

The capital, Phnom Penh, is in the middle of a construction boom with other countries, such as China and Japan, investing heavily in Cambodia, growing the property market and increasing investor confidence.

This sleek mixed-use development just outside the city centre embodies this modernisation.

4. Vittorio Residence by AP – Bangkok, Thailand

Developer AP’s desire to have Vittorio stand out on quality has paid off as the ultra-luxury apartment complex was awarded the regional winner by PropertyGuru.

As a gleaming highrise, the condo fits into to Bangkok’s busy skyline. The city has long attracted expats thanks to its modernity and affordability. It remains a solid investment as Thailand was Asia’s eighth largest economy in 2018 with Bangkok making up a whole 30 percent of that.

5. The Residences at the St Regis Jakarta by PT Permadani Khatulistiwa Nusantara – Jakarta, Indonesia

The Residences at the St Regis Jakarta by PT Permadani Khatulistiwa Nusantara. Source: Rajawali Property GroupIntegrated into the St Regis Hotel, this residence was awarded in both the Best Luxury Condo and the Best Condo Development categories. It embodies Jakarta’s drive to be Asia’s new centre of wealth, power, and cosmopolitan life.

This sprawling city of over 10 million is home to one of the hottest markets in Asia. Indonesia has the largest economy in Southeast Asia and is the sixteenth largest economy in the world by nominal GDP, making it a force to be reckoned with.

Despite the strict regulations for foreign buyers, Jakarta remains one of the best cities in Asia for real estate investment.