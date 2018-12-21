Jewellery now included in eBay’s authentication service

BUYING jewellery online can be tricky business given the high possibility of receiving fake items but now e-commerce giant eBay aims to remove that concern with its authentication service.

Earlier this week, the site announced the expansion of eBay Authenticate into the luxury jewellery category, offering holiday shoppers more than 45,000 high-end diamond and other gemstone jewellery, verified by independent and professional authenticators.

The service, which launched the luxury handbags category in 2017 and luxury watches category earlier this year, now includes listings for necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, the company said in a statement.

To know whether or not the items were genuine, the site will mark them with an “Authenticity Verified” label.

eBay said 45,000 authenticated jewellery items span engagement and wedding bands, loose diamonds and gemstones, and fine, vintage and fashion jewellery at ‘eBay.com/authentic/jewelry’.

James Hendy, Senior Director of eBay Authenticate, said ranging in price from US$250 to upwards of US$20,000, the items are verified by third-party authentication experts and sourced from more than two dozen of eBay’s top-rated sellers.

“eBay is home to the largest selection of luxury goods, which includes tens of thousands of jewellery items, fine watches, and rare and designer handbags,” Hendy said.

“Expanding the eBay Authenticate service provides customers with an added layer of trust and confidence as they shop for fine jewellery this holiday and beyond”.

eBay claims some 50,000 jewellery items are sold per day on its website – which is more than 2,000 sold per hour. It also pointed out that one diamond ring is sold per minute.

The most popular gemstones on eBay are; Diamond, Sapphire, Aquamarine, Amethyst, Onyx, Tanzanite, Citrine, Ruby, Topaz, and Emerald.

The service will be available to 177 million active buyers worldwide.

According to the e-commerce site, 71 percent of items traded ship for free and 80 percent of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, while 89 percent of items sold on eBay are ‘Buy It Now’, with no bidding necessary.