How a tragedy changed hillside development in Malaysia

A journal published in 2017 entitled "Landslide of Highland Towers 1993: a case study of Malaysia", pointed to human error being the dominant factor in triggering the landslide. Source: AFP

YESTERDAY marked the 25th anniversary of a major tragedy Malaysian history in which the Highland Towers condominium in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur collapsed, killing 48 residents.

Dubbed the nation’s worst housing tragedy, Block 1 of the three Highland Towers nestled on a green hillside in Ulu Klang – some 20 minutes drive away from the city centre – caved in from a massive landslide on the fateful afternoon of Dec 11, 1993.

Authorities later found that the tragedy struck the upscale condominium estate, occupied mostly by upper-middle-class families and expatriates, after 10 days torrential rain that triggered the landslide.

Among those killed in the tragedy were the son of the then Deputy Prime Minister Musa Hitam and the former’s wife, along with 12 foreigners from the United Kingdom, Japan, India and Korea.

How the tragedy struck

Consisting of three similar 13-story blocks, the project was built in phases between 1974 and 1982 on a steep hill that underwent a substantial amount of land clearance.

The three blocks were located near a creek at the top of the hillslope in Taman Hillview. In the construction phases, water from the creek was diverted into an existing pipe system.

As the years went by, the pipe system became increasingly clogged, with water overflowing that led to soil erosion that destroyed the retaining Block 1’s car park that led to the ultimate collapse of the building.

Some former residents on Monday recounted the events that transpired during the tragic event.

Dr Iain Gray, who lived in Block 3 was also one of the first people to arrive at the scene, according to The Star.

“When I arrived I was shocked to see Tower One on the ground. There was a lot of dust and people running.

“I ran in to check on my family and once I knew they were safe, I stayed on to help others,” he said.

Former Highland Towers Residents Committee secretary Chan Keng Fook protested plans by local authorities to redevelop the area, saying it appeared as though the government had ignored the lessons learned from the tragedy.

“It is important that we do not forget the events that happened here,” Chan was quoted as saying

“There are still landslide tragedies happening to this day. And the cause is greed. They have not learned to respect nature,” he said.

Regulations and enforcement

Following the Highland Towers tragedy, at least four landslides struck the nearby areas including Bukit Antarabangsa, destroying Bungalow houses and claiming more than a dozen lives.

In 2009, the government drew up a set of guidelines prohibiting development on slopes exceeding 35 degrees, and slopes between 15-35 degrees showing signs of soil instability, erosion or other vulnerabilities.

The regulations controlling include the National Slope Master Plan 2009–2023 issued by the Public Works Department while the laws include the Land Conservation Act 1960, Envi­ron­mental Quality Act 1974, Town and Country Planning Act 1976 and Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

However, Wong Ee Lynn of the Malaysian Nature Society in October pointed out, that while regulations were sufficient, authorities were complacent when it came to enforcing the rules, leading to other landslide tragedies like the incident in Bukit Kukus, Penang which killed eight people recently.

Wong pointed out that the Bukit Kukus tragedy involved an elevated road on a hill slope with a gradient reported to be 60-90 degrees.

Blaming a massive landslide on rainy weather is irresponsible,” Wong said.

“Clearly the tragedy was not caused by merely rain and gravity, but apathy, irresponsibility and a willingness to cut corners and create wiggle room where there should be none.”

A journal published in 2017 entitled “Landslide of Highland Towers 1993: a case study of Malaysia”, pointed to human error being the dominant factor in triggering the landslide while other potential causes include inadequate drainage, failure of rubble wall, and rail pile foundation.

“It is now being realised that reliability of the structure is not only technology-dependent but the quality of design, construction, and maintenance must meet the speciﬁcations.”

This study concluded that human reliability analysis must be performed in slope construction to reduce the chances of errors holistically.

“The ﬁndings also conﬁrm that whether the safety factor of the slope is high or low, there is always a possibility of instability if the probability of failure due to human uncertainties is not tackled in a logical manner.”