China joins India with plans for first underwater high-speed train line

China has one of the longest high speed railway network featuring high speed trains capable of running at 250-350 km/h. Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, April 11, 2017. Source: By Ye Choh Wah/Shutterstock

CHINA is continuing to break technology boundaries by greenlighting a project to build its first underwater bullet train route.

Trains travelling along the line, which will connect to the existing vast high-speed rail network and connect Ningbo in Shanghai to Zhoushan, will be able to reach speeds of 250 kilometres per hour.

In September, India revealed its first underwater high-speed bullet train route, which will run for seven kilometres from Thane, going under the Thane Creek via a submerged corridor, to Vasai.

China’s underwater bullet train route, on the other hand, is part of the 77 kilometre Yong-Zhou Railway plan, with a 16-kilometre undersea section.

It is expected to transport travellers from the Zhejiang capital city of Hangzhou to Zhoushan in 80 minutes – a significantly shorter travel time. The current journey takes about a 2.5-hour drive by car or a 4.5-hour ride on the bus.

A total of 70.8 kilometres of the track will be newly built and seven stations have been planned for the entire route including four new stations and three redeveloped ones.

And that is not all. In addition to the undersea tunnel, a road-rail bridge will be built to link parts of the Zhoushan archipelago.

Zhoushang is still relatively unknown to international tourists but it is hoped the Yong-Zhou Railway plan will boost tourism to the destination.

China’s high-speed rail network is the world’s largest.

One of its most notable high-speed rail lines is the Beijing–Guangzhou High-Speed Railway which at 2,298 km is the world’s longest high-speed rail line in operation.

Last month, Hong Kong opened a new high-speed rail line called “Vibrant Express” that connects Hong Kong to inland China.

The bullet train travels 26 kilometres through Hong Kong to Shenzhen across the border in China in just 14 minutes.

The upcoming addition, the Yong-Zhou Railway plan, will cost the East Asian country approximately RMB 25.2 billion (US$3.6 billion).

Work is expected to begin next year. The route is due for completion in 2025.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.