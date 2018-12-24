A look at Bali’s quieter retreats

These are Bali’s happening places without the crowd Source: Shutterstock.

THE Indonesian paradise island of Bali is synonymous with tropical temperatures, sun-kissed beaches, awesome surf, yoga retreats, and delicious food.

It has also become one of the hottest party spots in Southeast Asia, giving known nightlife hubs such as Koh Phangan in Thailand a run for its money.

As budget airlines have established themselves on the commercial airline scene, places such as Bali have become far easier and cheaper to reach, meaning tourists from relatively nearby nations such as Australia have been traveling over in masses.

Australian visitors have been making up the largest number of foreign visitors to the island for many years and with them, they brought a partying culture. Luckily, not everywhere in Bali has a party-centric atmosphere like the beach resort of Kuta.

There are plenty of places you can visit across the island, perfect for the non-party animal as they offer tranquillity, serene beauty, and heaps of culture.

Here are five spots around Bali where the nightlife consists of crickets humming in the bushes and the sound of the wind whistling through the palm trees.

Singaraja, North Bali

In the very north of the island is Singaraja, known for its Dutch architecture and having the only library in the world that contains ancient manuscripts written on palm leaves.

Alongside these cultural relics is some stunning scenery and intriguing wildlife, such as Sekumpul Waterfalls, touted as Bali’s most beautiful natural water feature.

Sekumpul Waterfalls can be found 1.5 kilometers inside a dense forest in the Buleleng Regency. A guided trek takes visitors through the village of Sekumpul to reveal this network of seven waterfalls.

Besides natural beauty, Singaraja also boasts diverse marine life and offers visitors the opportunity to swim among wild turtles, dolphins, and even sharks.

Where to stay: Villa Agung Beach Inn.

Penglipuran Village, Central Bali

Emerge yourself in Balinese culture at Penglinpuran Village in the central Bangli Regency.

Surrounded by thick bamboo forest and a wealth of audibly beautiful wildlife is this mountain village featuring neatly arranged traditional compounds.

Penglipuran Village is one of the best places in Bali to experience this uniformed style of housing which closely follows Balinese traditions.

Where to stay: Tapa Kawi Villas (Near Penglipuran Village).

Balian, West Bali

The long, black sand beach in Balian is a surfer’s paradise and sun-worshippers haven.

While the beach may be busy with surfers, the surrounding areas are full of yoga spots that are yet to be hashtagged in the millions and there are plenty of stunning accommodations for solo travelers, couples, and families.

Where to stay: Beachfield Bungalows.

Ceningan, Southeast Bali

While this island might be close to Kuta, it’s far enough to be regarded as a castaway experience.

The island is connected to the busier and larger island of Nusa Lembongan via a bridge but the experiences on each island couldn’t be more different.

Ceningan offers tourists a glimpse of traditional Balinese fishing villages, serene beaches, and the occasional mangrove forest. At certain times of the year, turtles also use Ceningan’s beaches to nest.

Getting to Ceningan is as simple as hopping on a boat from Sanur, Padangbai, or Benoa Harbour. The best of the island can be seen in a day but with such luxurious accommodation options, we suggest staying a few nights.

Where to stay: The Palms Ceningan.

Sukasada Village, Central Bali

Up in the central highlands within the Buleleng Regency on Bali is the volcanic Sukasada Village which boasts two beautiful lakes.

Lake Buyan and Lake Tamblingan were formed when the Bedugul volcano, which they lay in, became extinct around 200 years ago.

Each lake is full of fish which the locals make a living off, alongside providing water taxis to tourists. The rolling hills surrounding the village are home to rice paddies, coffee plantations, and hidden waterfalls, begging to be swam in.

Where to stay: Handara Golf & Resort Bali.

