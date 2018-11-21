Thailand waives visa fees to boost tourist numbers

Thailand is waiving visa on arrival fees for India and Chinese passport holders in a bid to boost tourist numbers. Source: Christian Balate/Shutterstock

GOOD news for Indian passport holders as the Thai government has decided to waive its visa on arrival fees.

Tourists from India, as well as 21 other countries, can travel to Thailand for 15 days over a time period between Dec 1, 2018, and Jan 31, 2019, without needing to pay the THB2,000 (US$60) fees upon entering the country.

This move was decided as part of Thailand’s efforts to boost the tourism inflow after a slight slump last year.

Known for its tropical beaches, buzzing capital city, and ornate temples, Thailand’s unique blend of culture and nature and has been a popular tourist draw for decades.

However, the shutting down of Koh Phi Phi Leh’s Maya Bay and the July capsizing and sinking of a tourist ship resulted in a sharp dip in visitors, particularly in Chinese arrivals.

Previously, Indian passport holders visiting Thailand and planning to stay no more than 15 days in the country had to go through the visa on arrival process at any of the 32 designated channels of immigration checkpoints.

The application requires a whole collection of documents including a boarding pass, a valid passport, a completed visa application form, one recent photography not older than 6 months, a confirmed departure ticket, and proof of means of living expenses, among others.

Depending on passenger traffic, the visa-on-arrival process could take anywhere between 10 minutes to an hour.

Other countries which will enjoy this waiver include China, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Andora, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

