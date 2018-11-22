Taiwan, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh, which were dubbed the "Asian Tigers", have top 10 ranks across the board for Travel and Transporation. Source: Shutterstock

ASIAN metropolises have dominated the top 10 list of cities for expatriates, the Expat City Ranking 2018 revealed on Tuesday.

The cities on the continent showed overwhelming results while their European counterparts surprisingly almost monopolised the bottom 10.

The results were based on the Expat Insider 2018 survey conducted by InterNations, the world’s largest expatriate community of over 18,000 members, which ranked 72 major cities based on numerous criterias such as cost of living, quality of life, work-life balance, housing, and ease of getting settled, among others.

Taiwan, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh, which were dubbed the “Asian Tigers”, have top 10 ranks across the board for Travel and Transporation, but finding friends is not always easy.

“Out of all of the topics covered in the Expat Insider survey, travel and transportation is the only area in which all four Asian Tigers perform consistently well,” the survey found.

“Each destination holds at least a top 10 ranking in the respective subcategory,” the report said, adding Singapore even tops the list, with Hong Kong and Taiwan not far behind ranking second and fifth out of 68 destinations, respectively.

The top 5 best Asian cities for expatriates:

1. Taipei, Taiwan

2. Singapore

3. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

4. Bangkok, Thailand

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

In terms of overall quality of life, Singapore and Taiwan rank fourth and first, respectively, while Hong Kong (32nd) and South Korea (23rd) are placed in the top hald of the list.

The survey found that feeling safe in the Asian Tigers really depends on the exact location — Singapore and Taiwan perform quite well in the Safety and Security, but Hong Kong and South Korea lost some ground in comparison.

For personal safety, Taiwan takes first place, although though peacefulness and political stability are more average, with rankings of 15th and 21st, the survey found.

Singapore on the other hand, had better overall consistency for Safety and Security, as over 90 percent of respondents favoured the city-state for its political stablility, peacefulness and personal safety.

On family life, Singapore outshines the other Asian Tigers when it comes to childcare and education while Hong Kong and South Korea were not considered great choices.