The small media startup that helped take down a Malaysian prime minister

WHEN Clare Rewcastle Brown founded the Sarawak Report in 2010, it was designed to highlight issues affecting indigenous communities in the Malaysia state, such as deforestation and corruption. But it soon became known for something else entirely. The site was instrumental in breaking the 1MDB story, which helped topple Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak, who has since been charged with 25 counts of money laundering. Due to her persistent investigations in Sarawak, Rewcastle Brown had already been banned some six years earlier from entering the state where she was born and spent her early years. But the ban simply strengthened her resolve to continue her work at the Sarawak Report.

Pushing past security threats In 2015, Sarawak Report was blocked in Malaysia and authorities issued an arrest warrant for Rewcastle Brown for “threatening parliamentary democracy”. She also sought police protection in the UK after complaining she was being stalked. She says Sarawak Report was also the top digital target for the Malaysian government, which allegedly hired “millions of dollars worth of expertise” to disrupt the site. “You have to do what you can do to fight” hacking attempts, Rewcastle Brown says, “as safety of one’s source is the biggest concern”. But the security risks have never deterred her. “I’m effectively a journalist who has taken the opportunity of the internet to focus on one key story, which was this corruption,” she says. “When I started it, I did it as a matter of conscience. It wasn’t a commercial enterprise in any shape or form, [I started the site] just because I could see such bad governance, with such amazingly far-reaching bad consequences,” she adds. Rewcastle Brown and her team of volunteers worked without pay while investigating the sprawling 1MDB scandal — at a time when no one else was following it. But understanding the limitations of a scrappy online outfit, she offered the information to major media organisations with larger staff and resources, such as the Wall Street Journal. Rewcastle Brown details the five-year investigation into 1MDB in her new book, which is going into its third print run after having sold 5,000 copies.

