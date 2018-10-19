In India, #MeToo triggers watershed moment for journalism

AS THE rest of the world debates what has changed in the year since the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the revolutionary #MeToo movement took India by surprise – just two weeks ago.

After a few isolated fits and starts, #MeTooIndia is rattling several high-profile men and institutions in news media and entertainment.

It was sparked when Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta aired allegations of inappropriate behaviour by her then co-star, Nana Patekar, on a film set about a decade ago.

Multiple women then accused popular stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty of sending them unsolicited pictures of his genitals.

It has since taken a dramatic leap forward with scores of women accusing editors, authors, Bollywood actors and film directors of sexual misconduct that ranges from harassment to rape.

The outpouring has offered a much-needed catharsis for many women, some of whom mustered the courage to break their silence after two decades.

Women journalists — who are required to report on injustices faced by others and strive for accountability — have long endured harassment by senior editors, colleagues and sources, keeping horrific stories about their perpetrators to the confines of whisper networks.

The sexual harassment and abuse that earlier forced them to remain quiet, quit, move cities or change industries is now fuelling them to spearhead #MeTooIndia.

Allegations have led two top editors at prominent newspapers — Prashant Jha of the Hindustan Times and K R Sreenivas of The Times of India — to step down while a former Times of India executive editor resigned from a US think tank.

Seven women journalists had written to the Times Group urging action on the allegations. The paper later released a policy on how they cover #MeToo, stating that it will investigate complaints against their employees in support of the movement but not of accounts posted online anonymously.