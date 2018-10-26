AUTHORITIES in India on Thursday mounted raids at Amnesty International office in Bengaluru, southern Karnataka, over alleged violations relating to the channeling of funds to the rights watchdog.

While its activists claim the raids by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) were an attempt to stifle dissent, the government agency which investigates financial crimes, said it raided the premises of watchdog for bypassing rules on foreign donations, Al-Jazeera reported.

The alleged offence, according to the ED, contravened Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2010.

SEE ALSO: Amnesty International: Rohingya militants massacred dozens of Hindus

While Amnesty was denied permission under the FCRA, the authorities said the watchdog routed money through another organisation to circumvent the rules.

“After Amnesty international India Foundation Trust was denied the permission/registration under FCRA, 2010 by [Ministry of Home Affairs], they resorted to bypassing the FCRA Act by floating commercial entity in the name of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd,” the ED said in its statement, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The raids led to the freezing of Amnesty India’s bank accounts, which watchdog says effectively stopped its work

Denying the claim, Amnesty insists it complied with the nation’s laws and that it is the government’s “assault” on civil society in the country.

Earlier this month, the accounts of Greenpeace India were frozen, Amnesty said.

“Government authorities are increasingly treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises,” Executive Director of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel said in a statement.

“As an organisation committed to the rule of law, our operations in India have always conformed with our national regulations. The principles of transparency and accountability are at the heart of our work.”

Patel said during the raids, enforcement officers ordered the Amnesty India staff to remain in office, shut their laptops, and not use their mobile phones.

He said the focus of the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning was the relationship between two entities: Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd and Amnesty International India Foundation.

“Most of the documents asked for during the search were available in the public domain or were already filed with the relevant authorities,” Patel said.

SEE ALSO: Burma: New president releases over 8,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty

“Details of our current structure, which was the focus of much of the questioning, have been available on our website since 2014.”

Ahead of the raids, the authorities leaked a cache of their internal documents marked “secret”, seemingly to cast Amnesty India’s operations as a dark web of intrigue, he said.

“Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance and dissent,” Patel said.

“Instead of protecting human rights, as it vowed to do, the government is now targeting the people who fight for them.”