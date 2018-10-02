How to attract Indian tourists, Singapore-style

ACKNOWLEDGING that Indian tourists are its “third largest visitor arrival contributor” last year, the island city-state of Singapore is ramping up efforts to keep them coming.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a music video titled Unstoppable featuring both Indian and Singaporean talents, a cross-border collaborative English music video, to connect with Indian millennials.

Currently, there is an estimated 65 percent of India’s population who are 35 years old and below with a strong disposable income and are frequent travellers. This brand of tourist is more adventurous, seeking immersive, unique and local experiences on their travels.

Having identified this opportunity, STB is venturing into a different space and reaching out to the young Indians via a world of pop culture.

Produced in collaboration with VH1 India, the music video is a first of its promotional activities in India.

Featuring Grammy award-winning Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari, Midival Punditz, and Singaporean B-Boys Radikal Forze, Unstoppable urges viewers to pursue and live their passions.

Prior to the filming of the video, Raja Kumari and Midival Punditz explored the city and visited popular landmarks like Gardens By The Bay, the Esplanade, Haji Lane, Orchard Road and Buddha Tooth Relic temple in China Town.

For Rajakumari, it was her first trip to Singapore, and she was impressed with what the city had to offer. Her experiences inspired her to pen the lyrics urging people to pursue and achieve their dreams.

In speaking about her involvement the Unstoppable songwriter, Raja Kumari said, “It’s so rewarding when music travels across countries and cultures. Experiencing Singapore and collaborating with the Midival Punditz and Radikal Forze was an eye-opening and grand experience.”

“We tried to capture the colours and sounds of the city with this track. I hope you enjoy Unstoppable as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Musical arrangements, incorporating sounds of daily life, like trains and tea-lady, recorded in Singapore were done by Midival Punditz. Rounding off the collaboration was Radikal Forze who danced to the beat and vibes of the song.

Apart from the main music video, audiences will be treated to four behind-the-scenes videos that include conversations with the artists about their experiences in making this unique project possible.

The video also features Tan Wei Tian who is the youngest opera singer in Singapore and Mark Ong, a leading Singaporean sneaker designer who has added a personalised touch to the video by showcasing his quirky artwork on sneakers.

https://youtu.be/FYYm1lXFBpY Video can’t be loaded: Unstoppable – Raja Kumari & Midival Punditz Ft. Radikal Forze (https://youtu.be/FYYm1lXFBpY)

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.