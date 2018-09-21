You had one job! Airline’s typo goes viral

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific - the only airline to spell their own name wrong. Source: HKADB

“YOU had one job.”

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific just flew right into a giant blooper. A blooper so huge, it is the size of its Boeing 777-367.

Photos of the livery surfaced recently with words “Cathay Paciic” freshly painted on its fuselage instead of “Cathay Pacific”.

It appeared that the plane was on the ground at Hong Kong International Airport at the time.

The photos, which were originally published by Hong Kong Aviation Discussion Board (HKADB), quickly went viral and got the attention of the airline.

Cathay Pacific took it in good humor, however, sharing the photos on its Twitter account captioned, “Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!”

According to The Guardian, the plane had been flying overnight from Xiamen in China, arriving in Hong Kong in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We did not intend to make it a big fuss in the first place, but photos went viral within the aviation enthusiastic groups, so we just shared the hilarious moment with everyone,” a Cathay Pacific spokesperson told CNN Travel. We are not having many chances to have such ‘limited edition,’ right?”

According to an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, the mistake which could cost thousands of dollars to correct.

It is not known how the giant typo could have been made. Perhaps someone lost the “F” stencil?

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific and Boeing donated the first-ever Boeing 777 airplane to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Arizona yesterday, one of the world’s largest facilities devoted to celebrating aerospace.

The iconic 777-200 airplane flew from Cathay Pacific’s home airport in Hong Kong to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.