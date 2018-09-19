The ‘best airport in the world’ is not where you would expect

Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar Airport (DPS), has been recognized as 2017 world’s best airport. Source: 3000ad/Shutterstock

THE Indonesia paradise island of Bali is known the world over for its terraced rice paddies, rich culture, forested volcanic mountains, and sprawling beaches.

Not many people when they think of Bali will think of its airport. But the unique little travel hub, that brings modern and traditional together, is being recognised in its own right.

Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar Airport (DPS), has been voted 2017 world’s best airport (for the category serving 15 to 25 million passengers per year) at the Airport Service Quality Awards.

SEE ALSO: Bali has no ‘cruelty-free’ wildlife tourist attractions

Denpasar Airport’s title is tied with Haikou Airport (HAK) and Sanya Airport (SYX), both located on China’s Hainan island province.

In second place is Bangalore Airport (BLR) in Karnataka, India while tied in third place are Chennai Airport (MAA) in Tamil Nadu, India and Surabaya Airport (SUB) in East Java, Indonesia.

The airport also bagged two other awards: Asia-Pacific’s best airport by size and region (for the category serving 15 to 25 million passengers per year) and Asia-Pacific’s second-best airport (for the category serving over two million passengers per year).

For the latter category, Denpasar Airport’s title is again tied with Haikou Airport, as well as Beijing Airport (PEK) in Beijing, China and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) in Shanghai, China.

SEE ALSO: Indonesian govt insists Bali is safe but complimentary rooms, shuttles are ready

But this is not the first time the airport has come out on top. Last year, it was awarded the world’s third-best airport (for the category serving 15 to 25 million passengers per year).

The annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards are presented to the top performing ACI member airports.

ASQ is the only global benchmarking programme that measures passengers’ satisfaction while they are at the airport, on the day of travel, creating a unique perspective for each participating airport.

The annual survey was conducted by ACI and involved around 600,000 passengers.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.