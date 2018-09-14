Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. Source: AFP

AMERICAN prosecutors said reality television star Kim Kardashian and her former husband received a white Ferarri worth US$325,000 that was bought with stolen funds belonging to the people of Malaysia.

The New York Post’s celebrity section Page Six reported Kardashian and Kris Humpries were given the supercar as a wedding gift in 2011, but the vehicle became a subject of dispute several months later when the two were settling their divorce.

Sources told Page Six that the car was a wedding gift given to the couple by fugitive Malaysian businessman, Low Taek Jho also known as Jho Low, who Malaysian authorities were seeking to help its investigations into the multi-billion dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund scandal.

At the time of the marriage, a source told RadarOnline that the generous wedding guest was a “Malaysian businessman”.

“Kris was at Kim’s house when the very gift was delivered — it was given to both of them but Kim has kept sole ownership of the gift and has used it extensively.”

Low is the subject of the new book “Billion Dollar Whale,” authored by two writers from the Wall Street Journal on the state fund scandal involving nearly US$5 billion siphoned from the Malaysian government.

The businessman is said to be seeking asylum in China.

If the claims on the Ferarri were true, Kardashian joins the list of US celebrities to have received gifts from Low.

The US Department of Justice said the Malaysian businessman previously gave actor Leonardo DiCaprio Picasso, Basquiat Paintings, and Marlon Brando’s Oscar statuette, and spoiled Miranda Kerr with US$8 million in diamond jewellery, which were surrendered to department officials.

However, they DOJ did not reveal whether it will go after Kardashian’s sports car.

The Page Six report said Kardashian was last seen arriving at a dinner in a white Ferarri last month before leaving in a lime-green Lamborghini. Her representative did not say whether she is still using the Ferarri given to her.