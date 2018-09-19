SUPER TYPHOON Mangkhut, which pummelled across the northern Philippines before hitting Hong Kong and Shenzen, China over the weekend left wide-scale devastation in its wake, with authorities scrambling to rescue stranded survivors in some affected parts, and undertaking a huge cleanup in others.

Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities. (Videos are not mine but collected from messages doing the rounds w WhatsApp and WeChat) pic.twitter.com/FXU5ITrFqN — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

According to the AFP, in the Philippines, hundreds of rescuers used shovels and their bare hands on Tuesday to sift through a massive landslide, with dozens feared dead in the region worst-hit by the typhoon as the death toll climbed to 74.

Up to 40 people are still feared buried in the landslide in Itogon, in the Philippines as the typhoon stalled over the Itogon and dumped a month’s worth of rain in a matter of hours.

The rescue involved some 300 police, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers armed mostly with hand tools raced to remove rocks, mud, debris and drain water from collapsed buildings, hoping to find some signs of life after 13 bodies were pulled out, Reuters reported.

Someone’s apartment in the east side of HK pic.twitter.com/2LaVZm2RX1 — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

After smashing homes and flooding key agricultural regions in the Philippines’ northern Luzon Island, the typhoon, the most powerful seen in 2018, battered Hong Kong and southern China with fierce winds and heavy rain.

SEE ALSO: Philippines braces for the most powerful typhoon of the year

On Tuesday, Hong Kong was still struggling to get back on its feet with a massive clean-up operation to clear broken trees, repair torn-up roads and fix damaged power lines.

The violent storm killed four in Shenzen, which is situated in China’s southern province of Guangdong.

Hong Kong escaped without any fatalities when the storm hit Sunday. But more than 300 were injured as buildings were rocked, windows smashed, coastal areas pounded by towering waves and more than 1,000 trees were felled.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Killer typhoon Haiyan survivors still suffering after 4 years

Despite its reputation for a dog-eat-dog competitive focus, Hong Kong residents said the storm had given a rare opportunity for solidarity.

Teachers, refugees, children and office workers were mobilised in the city on Tuesday for a massive clean-up.

Around 40 local volunteers set to work in the seafront eastern residential neighbourhood of Tseung Kwan O.