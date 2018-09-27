Chinese netizens call for boycott of Ikea over tourist dispute

People walk past an IKEA sign as they visit the company's new store in Riga, Latvia Sept 2, 2018. Source: Reuters

CHINESE netizens have called for a boycott of Swedish brands such as Ikea following a diplomatic row between the two countries that was triggered by a dispute involving the mainland’s tourists in the European country.

According to the Washington Post, users of China’s popular social media site Weibo, have urged Chinese consumers to boycott the Swedish companies after a satirical news show on Swedish state television mocked the incident where a Chinese family was forcibly removed from a hotel by police.

Apart from Swedish furniture maker Ikea, the Chinese netizens — including Liu Chun, a popular journalism professor — called on citizens to avoid buying from fashion chain H&M and even Volvo, a Swedish car maker which has been bought over by Chinese vehicle company.

“This is unforgivable. I admit the Chinese tourists behaved embarrassingly, but they should not insult the whole of China like this. They should apologise,” said one commenter, as quoted by the BBC.

Another commenter said: “They purposely dubbed the sketch in Chinese… obviously they want us to know they are insulting us.”

“The way to stand up to Sweden is to boycott them. Do not travel there, boycott IKEA, H&M and Volvo,” another user said.

On Monday, China complained to Sweden over the news show, which advised Chinese tourists how to avoid culture clashes in a way that Beijing said insulted the Chinese people, according to Reuters.

The satire programme Svenska Nyheter (Swedish News), was aired a week after police removed three Chinese citizens from a Stockholm hotel which, local media reported, they had refused to leave although they were not booked to stay there.

The episode sparked uproar on Chinese social media and an unusually strong response from Beijing.

“The (Svenska Nyheter) anchor’s remarks are full of discrimination, prejudice and provocation against China and other ethnic groups, completely deviating from professional media ethics,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement on Monday. “We strongly condemn this.”

The Ministry said it and the Chinese Embassy in Stockholm had already made “solemn representations and strong protests” to the Swedish side from Beijing and Stockholm.

In response, SVT entertainment chief Thomas Hall said: “I think it is so apparent that this is comedy, assuming that you know Swedish. But at the same time, I understand that if you don’t know Swedish it is possible to misunderstand.”