Celebrations globally as France wins World Cup
Share this on

Celebrations globally as France wins World Cup

By | | @ascorrespondent

2018-07-15T213102Z_1276313670_RC1950497CD0_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BEST-940x580

France's Paul Pogba holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the World Cup on 15 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

RUSSIA 2018 is officially over, with France defeating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday to become the winners of the World Cup for the second time.

The French side – known as Les Bleus or The Blues – pulled off a hard-fought victory against a tireless Croatian side in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Incidentally, the win came a day after France’s national day known as Bastille Day.

SEE ALSO: Japan team, fans praised despite World Cup loss

2018-07-15T222143Z_1006533417_RC159B7692F0_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL-PARIS-FANS

France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees avenue after France win the Soccer World Cup final on 15 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Charles Platiau

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, at just 19 years of age, became the only teenager to score in a World Cup final since legendary Brazilian striker Pelé.

Mbappe was not yet born the last time France won the World Cup in 1998.

2018-07-15T195851Z_1970368706_RC18745A7A50_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL-FANS

Fans from Bangladesh celebrate as France becomes the champion in 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 15, 2018. Source: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The World Cup is unquestionably the largest sporting event on earth.

2018-07-15T163951Z_981329510_RC1A9ECAD3D0_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL-INDIA-FANS

France’s fans react after France scored the second goal, during the broadcast of the World Cup final at a park in New Delhi, India on 15 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

According to GlobalWebIndex, around half of the world’s internet users have watched the 2018 tournament on TV or online, including a 50 percent of the Asia Pacific’s total population.

2018-07-15T175305Z_635012270_RC18DDFDC0F0_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the game. Source: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who was in attendance at the match and was pictured jubilantly celebrating the win, tweeted simply: “THANK YOU”.

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev tweeted that his country had hosted the “best World Cup”.

Set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday, US President Donald Trump used the occasion as an opportunity to congratulate the Russian strongman for organising “one of the best ever” World Cups.

US Senator and Trump’s opponent in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, said it had been a “great World Cup” and took a shot at Trump over his alleged links to Russia, which has been accused of meddling in that year’s presidential polls.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Trump’s sentiment, congratulating Putin and Russia for a “memorable” tournament.

Having just returned from Paris, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Les Bleus on their victory.

SEE ALSO: Indonesian motorbike taxi driver visits Russia for World Cup

Malaysia’s newly sworn-in youth and sport minister Syed Saddiq tweeted that he “truly enjoyed the final” and that “Croatia played a better game”.

The next World Cup will be held in November-December 2022 in Qatar.