Celebrations globally as France wins World Cup

France's Paul Pogba holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the World Cup on 15 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

RUSSIA 2018 is officially over, with France defeating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday to become the winners of the World Cup for the second time.

The French side – known as Les Bleus or The Blues – pulled off a hard-fought victory against a tireless Croatian side in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Incidentally, the win came a day after France’s national day known as Bastille Day.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, at just 19 years of age, became the only teenager to score in a World Cup final since legendary Brazilian striker Pelé.

Mbappe was not yet born the last time France won the World Cup in 1998.

The World Cup is unquestionably the largest sporting event on earth.

According to GlobalWebIndex, around half of the world’s internet users have watched the 2018 tournament on TV or online, including a 50 percent of the Asia Pacific’s total population.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who was in attendance at the match and was pictured jubilantly celebrating the win, tweeted simply: “THANK YOU”.

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev tweeted that his country had hosted the “best World Cup”.

Brilliant final! France is the world champion. Russia has held the best World Cup! pic.twitter.com/4qak89RHHL — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 15, 2018

Set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday, US President Donald Trump used the occasion as an opportunity to congratulate the Russian strongman for organising “one of the best ever” World Cups.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

US Senator and Trump’s opponent in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, said it had been a “great World Cup” and took a shot at Trump over his alleged links to Russia, which has been accused of meddling in that year’s presidential polls.

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Trump’s sentiment, congratulating Putin and Russia for a “memorable” tournament.

An excellent match! Congratulations to France for winning the @FIFAWorldCup. They played wonderfully through the tournament and during the #WorldCupFinal @EmmanuelMacron I also congratulate Croatia for their spirited game. Their performance in the World Cup has been historic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2018

Having just returned from Paris, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Les Bleus on their victory.

Just arrived home & received the news that the @FrenchTeam has won their 2nd #WorldCup. Congratulations Les Bleus! – LHL https://t.co/ckbx0geQKw pic.twitter.com/47Gs6R1iTM — Lee Hsien Loong (@leehsienloong) July 16, 2018

Malaysia’s newly sworn-in youth and sport minister Syed Saddiq tweeted that he “truly enjoyed the final” and that “Croatia played a better game”.

Was seated on stage but noticed that i was seated in front of the Croatian Ambassador….and am wearing a French jersey. So yeahhh, “kicked” myself off stage 😅✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4LOYgOS7dq — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 15, 2018

The next World Cup will be held in November-December 2022 in Qatar.