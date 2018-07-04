Why could it take months to rescue the trapped Thai team?

Rescuers working to free 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in North West Thailand. Source: Facebook

WHEN the team of 12 boys and their coach were found alive in a cave in Northern Thailand late on Monday, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief.

The young football team had been trapped for 10 days with many people starting to give up hope of their survival. But while the news of their good health was welcome news in an otherwise barren news cycle, it is far from the end of the road for both rescuers and the boys alike.

Authorities are saying the difficult conditions mean it could be weeks before the boys see sunlight. So as their families celebrated above, rescuers have set to work on finding the best way to get all 13 out safe and sound.

Why can’t they get them out?

According to a briefing note from the British Cave Rescue Council, the group are stuck around two kilometres into the cave and somewhere between 800 metres and one kilometre below the surface.

The two divers who discovered them had to fight strong currents and negotiate complicated cave systems in pitch black conditions in order to make first contact. The round trip to the boys location reportedly takes 3 hours.

To get 12 young boys, many of whom cannot swim and none of whom know how to dive, through these conditions safely is incredibly risky.

“Cave diving is incredibly dangerous for people who are very experienced doing it. And now you’re looking at taking people who have no experience or very little experience with diving, and putting them into a complete blackout situation, where they have to rely on a regulator and the tanks with them to breathe,” Anmar Mirza, a cave rescue expert, told CNN.

The only other option is to wait until the waters subside.

High powered pumps have been working around the clock in an effort to drain enough water to allow a way out. But it is monsoon season in Thailand and any downpour risks quickly rising water levels and destroying all of the work done so far.

Waiting for the waters to recede naturally could take weeks.

Are they safe?

The team, aged between 11 to 16, were found huddled together on a small, dry, mud-covered incline, surrounded by water in a cramped, pitch-black chamber. The environment is wet, so they must keep warm and dry, or risk hypothermia.

Rock falls are a threat, but the main concern for rescue teams is rising flood levels. Storm waters could complicate access routes, threaten the supply of air into the chamber and hamper evacuation attempts.

But for the time being, the boys are relatively safe. They have been given much-needed food and medical supplies – including high-calorie gels and paracetamol.

“(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water,” Navy Captain Anand Surawan said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

According to a communications officer with the Thai Navy Seal, the boys were also given grilled pork, sticky rice and milk.

The health of all 13 have been assessed. Despite being in a weakened state due to lack of food, all are in good health with only minor injuries.

This conversation gave me #goosebumps . . May the boys be united with their families & loved ones soon! #Thailandcave #ThailandCaveSearch pic.twitter.com/Ugyz2G3Frn — Haяšħ Ðöšħ! (@HarshD0shi) July 3, 2018

Who found them?

More than 1,000 people from all over the world have been involved in the efforts to find the team. But it was two Brits, John Volanthen and Rick Stanton, who made first contact.

Neither of the two are strangers to heroic and dangerous cave rescues. According to the BBC, they are both part of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team and attempted to rescue a trapped diver in France in 2010.

Stanton, a firefighter from Coventry, was also involved in the rescue of 13 British cavers in Mexico in 2004.

IT consultant Volanthen is a marathon and ultra-marathon runner based in Bristol. He was awared an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for his work in 2012.