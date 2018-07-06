Thai diver dies in effort to save boys from flooded cave

Military personnel gather near oxygen tanks near the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 6, 2018. Source: Reuters

THE effort to rescue the 12 youths and their coach stranded deep in a flooded cave took on a tragic turn when a former Navy diver died late Thursday evening during the operation.

According to Khaosod English, 38-year-old Samarn Kunan, a former diver from the elite Seal unit of the Thai military died inside the Tham Luang Nag Non cave complex, the deputy provincial governor said.

Dwindling oxygen levels in the cave complex and weather forecasts predicting more heavy rain added to the pressure on authorities to work out a rescue plan.

Samarn was working with a partner placing oxygen tanks in a section of the cave. As they returned, Samarn fell unconsious about 1.5 kms from the cave entrance.

Attempts to resuscitate Samarn in the third chamber failed and he died at about 1am Friday morning.“We’ve never experienced this but it’s a mission we have to do,” SEAL commander Rear Admiral Apakorn Yookongkaew was quoted as saying.

“We won’t let his life be in vain. We will carry on,” Admiral Arpakorn Yuukongkaew told reporters on Friday.

“Once his mission was over he dove back, but in the middle of their return his buddy found Samarn unconsious in the water and tried to pump his heart, but he could not save his life,” the SEAL unit said in a statement.

The diver’s death also highlighted the risks for the boys, who have no scuba diving experience, if authorities decide they should attempt to swim out of the flooded cave.

“A navy Seal just passed away last night. How about a 12-year-old boy that will have to pass through?” said Rafael Aroush, an Israeli living in Thailand and volunteer at the site.

“There will be rain and many things could go wrong. I don’t want to say it, but it could be a catastrophe,” he said.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences over Samarn’s death but it would not deter the rescue teams, a spokesman said.

“Authorities have not lost courage because of this,” Thassada Thangkachan told reporters in Bangkok.

