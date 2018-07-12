Snorkeling is really good for your health, study shows

THERE is something hypnotic about watching marine creatures going about their business. Seeing schools of fish weave through the current and nibble on coral reefs is oddly satisfying.

It has also been known to lull divers and swimmers into a state of meditation. The ocean’s silence and weightless feeling it gives those who enter it is entrancing.

Being in the ocean and watching marine life is also proven to be good for your health, as research published in the scientific journal Environment and Behavior suggested.

The research discovered that the hearts rates and blood pressure of those participating in the survey significantly decreased after watching marine life.

Also, according to the study, the more fish there were to watch, the happier people became.

“This study has, for the first time, provided robust evidence that ‘doses’ of exposure to underwater settings could have a positive impact on people’s well-being,” National Marine Aquarium Lead Researcher Deborah Cracknell commented.

Snorkeling also has plenty of other health benefits.

Improves breathing

If you’ve recently quit smoking and want to build up your lung capacity, snorkeling is a great way to do so.

Breathing through a tube causes some resistance making your lungs work harder.

Also, if you choose to go underwater, you’d need to take a deep breath in before in order to blow all the water out of your snorkel.

Overcoming boundaries

Having a fear of water, fish or simply new things can change how we live, and not for the better.

Snorkeling in shallow waters can break down those fear barriers. You can get used to wearing a mask and having your face under water.

If you feel claustrophobic, just stand up.

Easy on the joints

Snorkeling, like many other water sports, is easy on the joints.

If you suffer from weight issues, stiff joints or flat footedness, snorkeling is a great way to improve fitness.

Let the water support your body and the fish support your peace of mind.

Puts you in a good mood

Like all cardiovascular exercises, snorkeling has been shown to release endorphins, which is the chemical that makes us happy.

