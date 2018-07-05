Philippines troops retake besieged town after clash with pro-IS militia

A soldier from the the Philippines Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Division fires a rocket launcher towards the positions of members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) militants during clashes in Maguindanao, Philippines July 4, 2018. Source: Reuters

SECURITY Forces in the Philippines on Wednesday said they thwarted an attempt by pro-Islamic State militates to occupy a town in the southern province of Maguindanao.

The 12-hour siege left four rebels dead in urban clashes reminiscent of the five-month confrontation in Marawi last year.

The clashes followed warnings by President Rodrigo Duterte that remnants of pro-Islamic State militant groups had been recruiting and still planning attacks on several southern cities to set up an independent and separate Islamic state.

Troops pursued militants from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) group, who fled to the hills after trying to occupy a marshland town Datu Paglas, Lieutenant-Colonel Harold Cabunoc, an army battalion commander, said in a statement.

Cabunoc said the military will continue to “disrupt the BIFF’s plan to sow terror in communities” in the troubled south,

“We confronted enemy snipers and improvised bombs as we seized the areas that were previously occupied by the terrorists. We also wanted to contain the fighting outside of the highly populated area some 500 meters away,” he said, as quoted by the Manila Times.

There was no immediate comment from the Islamist militants’ group.

Hundreds of residents have remained in shelter areas and not been allowed to return home after troops retrieved improvised explosive devices and other booby traps in the town of Datu Paglas.

Cabunoc said four Islamist militants were killed and two others were wounded. A soldier and a local militia official were also wounded.

The army said the Datu Paglas attack could be a test case, since the area was near the militants’ marshland base.

Since March, the military has shifted its combat operations from Marawi, a battered lakeside town in Mindanao embroiled in last year’s five-month conflict, to the island’s marshes where other pro-Islamic State militants operate.

More than 40 BIFF militants have been killed in the last four months by troops in air and ground assaults the military described as preemptive moves to thwart militant attacks on cities.

Additional reporting by Reuters