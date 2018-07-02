Philippine anti-drug mayor gunned down by ‘sniper’

(File) Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte leads the singing of the national anthem during the 120th Philippine Independence day celebration at the Emilio Aguinaldo shrine in Kawit, Cavite Philippines June 12, 2018.

ANTONIO Cando Halili, the Philippine mayor who was known for parading suspected dealers through the streets of his city was shot dead on Monday during a weekly assembly for government officials.

Police said the mayor was declared dead on arrival at the hospital from a single bullet wound to the chest, sustained as he and civil servants sang the national anthem in Tanauan, a city in Batangas province southwest of the capital Manila.

“We are shocked, we are saddened,” Vice Mayor Jhoanna Villamor, who was standing beside Halili, told radio station DZBB after the shooting.

What appeared to be a smartphone video of the shooting went viral on social media, showing a single shot ringing out as the anthem played, then screaming and pandemonium. The video could not be immediately verified.

The AFP quoted town police Renato Mercado as saying that the shot was fired from about 150 metres away. “The distance from the position was extraordinary. It could not be done by an ordinary person. His skill can be compared to a trained sniper,” he said.

The controversial Halili had compared himself to Mr Duterte as he publicly shared the president’s hardline position against crime and illegal drugs. While local politicians are no exception when it comes to drug war slayings, the nature of Halili’s brazen slaying had drawn widespread condemnation.

“This is clearly another case of EJK (extra-judicial killing) resulting from the so-called drug war launched by the government,” opposition leader Senator Francis Pangilinan said.

“It is this Philippine image of a ‘wild, wild west’ that has also dampened the desire of both foreign and local investors,” he added.

Halili gained prominence for introducing a “walk of shame” parade of alleged drug dealers through his city of Tanauan.

Police say they have killed more than 4,200 suspected drug dealers during shootouts in a bloody war on drugs launched by President Rodrigo Duterte two years ago, a campaign condemned by domestic and international human rights groups.

Halili was stripped of his supervisory powers over local police in October 2017 due to a proliferation of illegal drugs in his city, amid allegations by the national police that he may have been involved. Halili denied the allegations.

In an interview with Reuters in August 2016 – the second month of the crackdown – he said he backed Duterte’s campaign but believed drug kingpins should be the main targets, otherwise thousands of people would be killed.

He expressed concern over the way police conducted the war on drugs and the reliability of their intelligence, and that he might be accused of colluding with narcotics gangs.

“No one is safe – mayors, governors, congressmen – just a false intelligence report by the police can end up with any of them being destroyed,” he said in the interview. “I have a feeling they (police) are going after the small fry to frighten the people,” he said.

Police in Batangas province are investigating Monday’s shooting. One investigator told a radio station that a high-powered rifle was used in the attack.

Additional reporting by Reuters.