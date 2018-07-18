North Korea looks set to return remains of fallen US soldiers

(File) South Korean and the United Nations Command (UNC) honor guards carry the remains of United Nations Command (UNC) and South Korean soldiers killed in North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War during the mutual repatriation ceremony of soldiers' remains between South Korea and US at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2018. Source: Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool via Reuters

THE United States is expecting the return of about 50 American soldiers who died in the Korean War within the next two weeks following Pyongyang’s talks with President Donald Trump’s administration, a US official said.

An unnamed US official on Tuesday told Reuters that the timing of the handover and the number of sets remains to be returned is still uncertain, in spite of two days of talks between US and North Korean officials on Sunday and Monday.

According to military-based newspaper Stars and Stripes, a US delegation was expected to retrieve the remains in North Korea and fly them out on July 27, either to Osan Air Base in South Korea or Hawaii.

US President Donald Trump announced after an unprecedented June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons that Kim had agreed to return the remains of “thousands and thousands” of Americans killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump subsequently said the remains of 200 American servicemen had already been sent back, but so far none have been handed over.

Another military official who spoke with NK News said although the North Koreans confirmed it was repatriating the remains of 55 soldiers, the number was difficult to confirm.

“55 sets of remains doesn’t exactly mean 55 containers full of remains,” the official said.

“I think part of the challenge on committing to the number of remains is … we don’t exactly know what condition or how many sets of remains we’re dealing with. The North believes they have a number, so we’re going to use that as kind of a planning factor.”

While the Trump-Kim promised a new era for US-North Korean relations, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s meeting with North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong Chol recently was lukewarm with Pyongyang later accusing the American of “regrettable” and “gangster-like” behaviour.

US and North Korean officials met on the inter-Korean border on Sunday to discuss the issue and again on Monday.

The first meeting had initially been scheduled for July 12, but the North Koreans failed to show up, the senior US official said, saying this was “a reminder that this process is off to a slow start and isn’t likely to get any faster or easier as we try to repatriate thousands more of our people.”

According to South Korean media, US forces brought about 100 wooden coffins into the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas last month to prepare for the handover of remains.

The Pentagon declined official comment but said the talks on Monday were to “continue coordination on the transfer of remains already collected in (North Korea) and the recommencing of field operations in (North Korea).”

About 7,700 US military personnel remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, in which the United States fought alongside South Korea against the North.

The Pentagon has said North Korean officials have indicated in the past they have the remains of as many as 200 US troops, but if and when they are handed over, their identities will have to be confirmed at the US casualty identification facility in Hawaii before families can be notified.

