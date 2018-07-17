Malaysia to replace ‘embarrassing’ tourism logo

THE Visit Malaysia 2020 logo, which initially caused an online kerfuffle when it was announced, will be reworked.

The logo, modeled after a postage stamp, was launched at the Asean Tourism Forum in Chiang Mai, Thailand earlier this year by former Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

Featuring the Petronas Twin Towers, an orangutan hugging a proboscis monkey, a turtle on a beach donning sunglasses, a questionable typeface in clashing colors, and the tagline: Travel. Enjoy. Respect.

“The Visit Malaysia 2020 logo is designed to create a simple yet powerful branding of this milestone event. The logo design incorporates striking elements and iconic tourist attractions,” Tourism Malaysia explained on its website.

“The objective of the logo is to create an atmosphere that is lively, vibrant and fun, in line with Malaysia’s colorful tourism industry,” it said.

Visit Malaysia Year 2020 promotion campaign was officially launched just now in conjunction with ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2018 at Chiang Mai, Thailand. Travel.Enjoy.Respect #VMY2020 #MalaysiaTrulyAsia #SayangMalaysia pic.twitter.com/T4jbn8zwDH — Tourism Malaysia (@TourismMalaysia) January 27, 2018

But Malaysians and netizens were not having any of it. The logo was mercilessly ridiculed online, with many calling it “appalling and cheap”, “unprofessional”, “embarrassing”, and a “disgrace to the nation”.

Despite the backlash, Nazri defended the “creation” done by the ministry’s in-house staff and maintained it was here to stay. “I’d rather trust my staff than the netizens. Anyway, it was never meant for the locals, it was meant for tourists,” The Star quoted him as saying.

However, with a new government, new cabinet, and a new tourism minister in place, the controversial logo is getting a remake.

Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi confirmed that the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is planning a contest to find its replacement. “It will be an open contest this time. The idea is to get a proper design with Malaysians joining in to give their perspective,” Mohamaddin told The Star.

He went on to say that it has not been fully decided whether the competition would call for the logo to be completely redesigned or just “touched up”, adding that a discussion at the ministerial level will soon be held to decide on the details.

Perhaps one of the following netizen-designed logos could stand a chance at acing the competition?

My version of Visit Malaysia 2020 pic.twitter.com/fF5fZigoFp — maznah ke tuuuuu??? (@theamazingkimi) January 28, 2018

Ramai xpuas hati logo Visit Malaysia 2020 mcm tahun 1901 zaman perang jepun. Aku pun buatlah satu logo dalam masa 30 minit sebagai tanda protes. aku rasa kementerian pelancongan boleh upah ramai lagi graphic designer yang power. Diorg ambil mudah benda ni. Geram aku tgk. pic.twitter.com/fx2idGHB7Y — MuhdHidayatullah (@mhidayatullah31) January 27, 2018

Been working at the office the whole weekend so I thought I might as well channel my current work momentum and join… Posted by Atira Ariffyn on Sunday, January 28, 2018

