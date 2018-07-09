Kim to Castro: North Korea’s dictator sends letter to Cuban counterpart

STATE media in North Korea reported Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un had sent a personal letter to the head of Cuba’s ruling communist party Raul Castro.

Vice Chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea Vice Chairman Ri Su-yong met with Castro last week, with state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reporting that the two had affirmed the countries’ close ties.

“Ri courteously conveyed the warm greetings and verbal personal letter sent by Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, to Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba,” according to the KCNA, as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

“Raul Castro Ruz expressed deep thanks for this and asked Ri Su-yong to convey his most wholehearted greetings to Kim Jong Un. The talk took place in a friendly atmosphere.”

Havana has long been one of Pyongyang’s most consistent allies, with North Korean media depicting Cubans as comrades in the common cause of socialism. Both countries have long been targeted by economic sanctions from the United States.

Amid debilitating international sanctions and high-level diplomacy with Seoul and Washington, North Korea appears to be shoring up its relationships with traditional allies. While the two countries are close diplomatic allies, trade between them remains minimal.

Ri also visited the Cuban capital in November last year he said “although Cuba and the DPRK are geographically distant, we have many similarities and I feel at home here,” as quoted by the Havana Times. DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and is North Korea’s formal name.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez at the time asserted “the strong ties of cooperation and friendship between the two nations, the legacy of historic leaders Fidel Castro and Kim Il-Sung.”

When Fidel Castro passed away in 2016, North Korea declared three days of public mourning.