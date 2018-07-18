Japan’s latest problem: it’s running out of ninjas

File: The Japenese city of Iga is losing 1,000 people a year due to migration, sparking a shortage in ninja performers. Source: Shutterstock

FOR many years, the Japanese city of Iga, situated five hours away from Tokyo, has been a draw for tourists eager to learn about the birthplace of the country’s ninja phenomenon.

But now, the small city is facing a shortage of ninjitsu performers to be part of its main attraction, threatening to slice tourism dollars off the local economy.

American journalist Sally Herships says the countryside city of 100,000 people has in the past promoted ninja heritage to visitors, but it also faces a dwindling population. Every year, Iga loses about 1,000 people who move to bigger cities.

She said the city faces the challenge of recruiting ninjas performers even though they can earn an attractive pay package ranging between US$23,000 to US$80,000 a year, a lot more than what real ninjas earned in the past.

“The challenge is to find workers who are happy to work in the countryside,” she said on a talk show on NPR.

Japan is having a major tourist boom. Last year the country saw just under 29 million tourists, a 20 percent increase from the year before.

However, Herships said the tourism dollar was not spilling over to Iga, prompting mayor Sakae Okamoto to push for more visits to it a ninja museum.

“A lot of the people in Iga, they want out. They want to live in a big city like Tokyo or Yokohama,” Herships said. “So the mayor had to do something about the local economy, to create jobs and economic security so that Iga would be a great place to stay, a great place to raise kids.”

At the museum, revellers could browse through an array of weapons such as poison darts, shurikens (throwing stars) and witness the ninja show.

Iga’s other challenge is competition from other cities like Nagoya and Tokyo, which are also promoting ninja tourism, while Koga, another city an hour away is also claiming to be the birthplace of the ninja phenomenon.

Iga plans on building a second ninja museum funded by the government, but in order to run it, the facility needs people to work there, which is a problem for the mayor.

“And that labour shortage does not only mean engineers and architects, it also extends to ninja performers,” Herships said.

The unemployment rate in Japan stands at a low 2.5 percent, making it hard for the country to find workers, let alone people who can shoot a dart through a blowpipe.

“I think people around the world adore ninjas, or that want to become ninjas, or want to see ninjas,” mayor Sakae said. “Right now in Iga we are trying very hard to promote ninja tourism and try to get the most economic outcome (sic).”

“For example, we hold a ninja festival from the beginning of April until mid-May, until what’s called the golden week in Japan,” he added. “During this period everybody will come here and dressed like a ninja … and enjoy themselves. But recently I feel that it is not enough.”