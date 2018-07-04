Japan team, fans praised despite World Cup loss
Japan fan looks dejected after the match against Belgium on 3 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Marko Djurica

JAPAN might have lost and been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, but it has won the hearts of football fans worldwide.

On Monday night, Japan were leading against Belgium 2-0 in the 52nd minute. The European giants, however, hit back, scoring a third goal in the 94th minute and knocking the Samurai Blue out of the tournament.

The East Asian side had played well throughout the group stage, including becoming the first Asian team to beat a South American side with its 2-1 victory against Colombia.

Despite a heartbreaking loss, a gracious Nippon side cleaned their dressing room until spotless and left a note in Russian reading “thank you”.

Devastated fans also stayed around to help clean up, some with tears in their eyes.

FIFA general coordinator Priscilla Janssens praised the team: “Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressingroom) and spoke to media. Even left note with ‘thank you’ in Russian. What an example for all teams!!”

2018-07-03T182326Z_409780131_RC1FF2519630_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-JPN

Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo arrives for media scrum in Kazan, Russia on July 3, 2018. Source: Reuters/Alexey Nasyrov

In other news, the so-called ‘psychic’ octopus Rabiot which correctly predicted the outcomes of all three of Japan’s World Cup group stage matches has been killed and sent to market for consumption.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=36&v=hStj7UGhw6A

Farewell to Japan’s World Cup campaign and Rabiot the octopus.