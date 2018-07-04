Japan team, fans praised despite World Cup loss

Japan fan looks dejected after the match against Belgium on 3 July 2018. Source: Reuters/Marko Djurica

JAPAN might have lost and been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, but it has won the hearts of football fans worldwide.

On Monday night, Japan were leading against Belgium 2-0 in the 52nd minute. The European giants, however, hit back, scoring a third goal in the 94th minute and knocking the Samurai Blue out of the tournament.

The East Asian side had played well throughout the group stage, including becoming the first Asian team to beat a South American side with its 2-1 victory against Colombia.

SEE ALSO: Indonesian motorbike taxi driver visits Russia for World Cup, goes viral

Elation for Belgium, but utter heartbreak for #JPN Thank you for contributing so much to a #WorldCup classic and for everything you've added to Russia 2018, Japan. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rtd3xUrEyj — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Absolutely gutted for Japan. Belgium may have won the game but Japan won hearts. #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/wlHTIGesQc — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 (@OMDItsme) July 2, 2018

Despite a heartbreaking loss, a gracious Nippon side cleaned their dressing room until spotless and left a note in Russian reading “thank you”.

Amazing from Japan.

This is how they left the changing room after losing v Belgium: cleaned it all.

And in the middle, have left a message to Russia: “Spasibo” (Thank you) pic.twitter.com/lrwoIZt2pR — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 3, 2018

Devastated fans also stayed around to help clean up, some with tears in their eyes.

FIFA general coordinator Priscilla Janssens praised the team: “Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressingroom) and spoke to media. Even left note with ‘thank you’ in Russian. What an example for all teams!!”

Class 👏🏽 Japan's fans clearing rubbish despite watching Belgium end their World Cup dreams in heartbreaking fashion. pic.twitter.com/jK2uOOwME4 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 2, 2018

Japan fans staying behind even after their loss to collect rubbish and clean the stadium 🌎 #WorldCup⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/MDPFSSICh7 — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) July 3, 2018

SEE ALSO: Mexican fans thank South Korea for progressing in World Cup

In other news, the so-called ‘psychic’ octopus Rabiot which correctly predicted the outcomes of all three of Japan’s World Cup group stage matches has been killed and sent to market for consumption.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=36&v=hStj7UGhw6A Video can’t be loaded: 運命の初戦 勝つのはどっち? “ミズダコ”ラビオ君 日本代表選占う! 果たして結果は… 北海道小平町 (18/06/19 12:05) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=36&v=hStj7UGhw6A)

Farewell to Japan’s World Cup campaign and Rabiot the octopus.