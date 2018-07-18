Indonesians say they’re among the least stressed in the world

SHOWN by various studies to walk the least of any country and have one of the most flexible attitudes when it comes to time and punctuality, Indonesians also purport to be among the world’s least stressed people.

According to the American global health insurance company Cigna’s 360° Well-Being Survey for 2018, Indonesia is one of the world’s least stressed nations, with only 75 percent of respondents stating that they suffered from stress compared to a global average of 86 percent.

The survey consulted almost 14,500 people across 23 countries, finding that “more people are feeling positive about their current financial situation and understand the need to prepare for the future,” said a press statement from Cigna International Markets’ President Jason Sadler.

SEE ALSO: Business travel ‘not worth it’ due to toll on health, says study

“However, the survey also showed that there is a trade-off as we face higher workplace stress today,” added Sadler.

India was named the most stressed country on earth with a score of 70.4 points, while Indonesia had a score of 61 points compared to a global average of 61.2, reported the Jakarta Post.

While just 75 percent of Indonesians said they suffered from stress, 91 percent of Thais and Singaporeans said the same.

Overall, respondents worldwide said while they felt less stressed financially they were working harder at the expense of their social wellbeing and maintaining the quality of their quality of sleep, weight and a balanced diet.

SEE ALSO: Snorkeling is really good for your health, study shows

Interestingly, around 50 percent of those in the survey said that they feel prepared for old age both personally and financially.

Most respondents in Asia said that in their old age they expect to be cared for by family rather than professional services. Those in Indonesia and Thailand had the largest expectation that children will take care of the elderly, Cigna reported.

The company said that in “most developed economies and where public health systems are well regarded” including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, people expected to rely on government to cover their healthcare costs in retirement.