Indonesian sprinter wins gold and hearts in Finland

Lalu Muhammad Zohri of Indonesia celebrates his victory in the men's 100 metres at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere, Finland on July 11, 2018 Source: Lehtikuva/Kalle Parkkinen via Reuters

JUST a few days ago, Lalu Muhammad Zohri was not a name that many Indonesians knew. Today he is perhaps the most popular athlete in the country.

The 18-year-old sprinter won the men’s 100 metre final at International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Wednesday, edging out the United States’ Anthony Schwartz and Eric Harrison with a time of 10.18 seconds.

It is the first time a Southeast Asian athlete has won the 100-metre dash at the international junior championships. The win also represented a new personal best for Lalu and a record U20 time for Indonesia and Southeast Asia. His time was just .01 seconds off Indonesia’s national record.

A press release from the IAAF said that Lalu “proved once again that it’s always unwise to discount those further afield.”

What a historical moment! Lalu Muhammad Zohri becomes the first Indonesian ever to win any medal of any kind at these championships#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/Gc5aMf5yN4 — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 11, 2018

“I will party tonight!” Lalu was quoted by the IAAF as saying.

Witness the proud moment of Lalu Muhammad Zohri who took the gold medal for the 100m men’s sprint in the U-20 World Athletic Championship in Finland. pic.twitter.com/nLU2Ebuulr — MoFA Indonesia (@Kemlu_RI) July 12, 2018

“I’m very happy with my PB and national junior record. Now, I will prepare for the Asian Games next month. I’m so proud – this was an amazing experience and this is great for my career.”

Lalu Muhammad Zohri is the first Indonesian to win Gold for 100m men's sprint in the U-20 World Athletic Championship in Tampere, Finland! The 18-year-old Indonesian sprinter crossed the finish line in 10.18 seconds! Catch him if you can at #AsianGames2018! #EnergyOfAsia pic.twitter.com/q50KBXWvnW — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) July 12, 2018

Lalu Muhammad Zohri proved once again that you should never underestimate the dark horse. The 18-year-old offered 🥇 as the first EVER medal to Indonesia 🇮🇩 at the U20 #IAAFworlds. Full report of the men's 100m final ➡️ https://t.co/pavrLjwshC pic.twitter.com/Qyy0jbryJg — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 11, 2018

Lalu was personally congratulated by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who tweeted that the victory showed “Indonesia can provide surprises.”

Berlomba bukan sebagai unggulan, Lalu Muhammad Zohri membuktikan: Indonesia bisa memberi kejutan. Ia JUARA DUNIA lari 100 meter di kejuaraan dunia atletik IAAF U-20 di Finlandia, kemarin. Selamat untuk prestasi yang membanggakan! pic.twitter.com/9ELML2jwCO — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) July 12, 2018

According to the Indonesian news portal Detik, Jokowi has ordered the ministry of public works to help renovate the runner’s family home in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara – one of the poorer provinces in the country of 260 million.

“I think not only me, but all the people of Indonesia would be happy and proud,” the president was quoted as saying.

“Thank you to the Indonesian president and all the people of Indonesia for their support and prayers,” Lalu said.