‘If not for me, we’d be at war’: Trump lashes out at critics of North Korea talks

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a "Salute to Service" dinner held in honor of the nation's military at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., July 3, 2018. Source: Reuters/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at critics of his diplomatic efforts with North Korea claiming he is responsible for averting war, despite reports that Pyongyang has increased nuclear production since their agreement to denuclearise.

Trump took to Twitter to claim Tuesday that talks with North Korea were progressing “well,” citing the lack of weapons tests as a sign of the talk’s success.

“Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!” he tweeted. “In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

“All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

His remarks come three days after US intelligence agencies told NBC they believe North Korea has increased its production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months. They also claim North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may try to hide those facilities as he seeks more concessions in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

The contact between the two former enemies follows on from a vague agreement reached following the historic Singapore summit in June.

Central to the agreement was a commitment to “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula. The pledge did not, however, include any indication of timeline or how and if denuclearisation would be verified.

The job of hashing out the details of the arrangement have been left to Trump’s team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is due to arrive in North Korea on Thursday.

Trump has boasted that the agreement has ended the decades-long feud and ensured North Korea is “no longer a Nuclear Threat” despite his own administration acknowledging “an unusual and extraordinary threat” from Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal to extend decade-long sanctions.

On top of evidence from US intelligence agencies, North Korea monitoring group 38 North found Pyongyang is pushing forward with improvements to the only known nuclear reactor used to fuel its weapons programme.

Satellite imagery taken nine days after the Singapore summit show the rapid pace of improvements being made to the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Centre.

Despite the continued activity, 38 North stress this should not be given as an indication of leader Kim Jong Un's willingness to denuclearise.

“The North’s nuclear cadre can be expected to proceed with business as usual until specific orders are issued from Pyongyang,” the report said.

But former CIA analyst and North Korea expert at the Heritage Foundation, Bruce Klingner, disagrees and sees the continued expansion as inconsistent with the North’s promises.

“The observed activity appears inconsistent with a North Korean intent to abandon its nuclear weapons programs,” he told NBC.

“There seems little reason to continue expansion plans if the regime intended to dismantle them as would be required under a denuclearisation agreement.”