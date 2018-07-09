Duterte vows to quit if shown selfie with God

A cutout depicting Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is seen during a rally in support of ousted Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno outside the Supreme Court building on Taft Avenue, metro Manila, Philippines May 11, 2018. Source: Reuters/Dondi Tawatao

PHILIPPINES President Rodrigo Duterte claims to have suffered sexual abuse from a Catholic priest during his early days which led him to leave the faith and said he would resign if someone could prove the existence of God.

In a string of controversial statements, the firebrand leader said he stopped being a Catholic due to a “terrible” incident, prompting him to create his own concept of a supreme being who stood for values such as fairness and justice.

“Something terrible happened when we were young. It’s not really that serious. While confessing, we were being fondled,” Duterte said in a speech in Davao City, as quoted by The Inquirer recently.

“So when I graduated, I was no longer a Catholic. I was no longer a Catholic at that age. I was not even in politics then.”

Earlier, the president as accused the late Fr. Harry Falvey of molesting him while in a high school at Ateneo de Davao University during confessions.

At 2018 National Science and Technology Week celebration in the SMX Convention Center, Duterte told more than 1,000 participants that he would resign immediately if someone took a selfie with god to prove the latter’s existence.

“I tend to talk a lot about things…I believe in one supreme God…I never said I do not believe in God. I’m not agnostic and I’m not an atheist. I just happen to be a human being believing that there’s a universal mind somewhere which controls the universe,” Duterte said, as quoted by Philstar.

Admitting that science was not one of his strongest points, Duterte said he chose to touch on the issue of God’s existence at the event, questioning the logic of why agony, pain and injustice was rampant in the world.

“We’ll never really know until maybe God chooses the time for us to know the answer,” he said.

Over 90 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s 103 million population are adherents of Catholicism, but Duterte continues to enjoy widespread popularity despite his repeated pronouncements against the religion.

Duterte also slammed religious institutions that demanded money from people in return for helping people.

“You do that (take selfie) today, one single witness that there is a guy, a human being, who’s able to talk and to see God. Of the so many billions that passed through Earth, I just need one. And if there is one, ladies and gentlemen, I will announce my resignation immediately,” he said.

On Friday, Duterte would not seek a second term under a new constitution, countering suspicions he might seek to overturn the single-term limit which will not allow him to stay in office beyond 2022.

A 22-member panel that is reviewing the 1987 constitution is expected to submit its draft to Duterte on Monday. Congress will begin debating the proposed constitution this month, aiming to put it to the public in a referendum next year.

Amid speculation in Philippine media that the new text would lift the single-term limit, Duterte said he was not seeking such an outcome.

“Make my term coterminous with the beginning of the draft constitution,” Duterte said in a speech in his hometown, Davao, meaning his term would end when the new charter comes into force.

